Gilman’s relay sweep leads to win over Calvert Hall in clash of unbeaten track teams | VARSITY ROUNDUP

Two undefeated boys track and field teams, Calvert Hall and Gilman, faced off on Friday afternoon with a Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association championship on the line. The Greyhounds swept four relays to win, 89-57.
Senior Beck Wittstadt won the 1,600 and 800 meters and anchored the 4 x 800 and 4 x 400 teams to victory. Nigel Parker, Rayuan Lane, and Donovon Young swept the 200, and Josh Green had a personal best long jump of 22 feet. Calvert Hall’s Jason Holmes-Williams won the 110 hurdles, and Garik Pozeki won the shot put and discus.
The victory marked the fourth consecutive regular-season championship. Gilman won 10 of 11 dual meet titles. The Greyhounds face McDonogh next week and Calvert Hall meets Loyola Blakefield.
Boys lacrosse
Havre de Grace 18, Aberdeen 11: The visiting Warriors took an 11-3 lead at the half. Leading scorers for Havre de Grace were Michael Sweigart with five goals and Reagan Dent and Wyatt Molyneux each scored four goals.
Gilman 11, St. Paul’s 5: Chase Brody and Tucker Hebert each scored three goals to lead the Greyhounds (4-7, 3-6 Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference) past the host Crusaders (3-5, 3-5). Gilman hosts McDonogh and St. Paul’s travels to Boys’ Latin both on Tuesday.
Patterson Mill 9, Bel Air 8: The host Huskies went on a 5-1 run in the second half to win.
Girls lacrosse
Broadneck 14, Severna Park 6: The host Bruins handily defeated the Falcons in the first varsity girls lacrosse game on Anne Arundel County public school grounds since 2019, breaking the break caused by the pandemic’s arrival in 2020.
The Bruins didn’t know what to expect, junior attack Julia Sokolowski said, after 700 days without playing. Broadneck certainly felt proud of what it showed. ”I think beating the state champs, that shows a lot of teams that they’ve got a lot coming for them when we step out on that field,” Sokolowski said.
Likewise, Broadneck coach Katy Kelley had concerns a long preseason over the last month with no scrimmages would be a hindrance. ”To watch them come out like that just proves they’re competitors,” Kelley said. With four goals, Sokolowski led a deep Bruins squad. Anyone who had the ball in her stick became a possible scorer. Sophomore Lilly Kelley followed Sokolowski with three goals.
— Katherine Fominykh
Glenelg Country 9, Bryn Mawr 5: Stephanie Marszal scored a game-high five goals and Jaclyn Marszal had a hat trick to lead the host Dragons (11-3, 9-3 Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference) over the Mawrtians (9-6, 8-5).
Baseball
St. Mary’s 2, Calvert Hall 0: Reliever Nic Pasta worked four innings, gave up two hits, one walk and struck out six for the win for the visiting Saints (5-11, 4-11 MIAA A Conference). St. Mary’s took a 2-0 lead in the first inning. The Cardinals fell to 12-7, 8-7.
Softball
Sparrows Point at Catonsville, suspended: In an opening day game suspended after three innings because of rain, host Catonsville left a muddy field with a 2-0 lead over Sparrows Point on Friday afternoon.
The game will be resumed in the top of the fourth inning when the Comets travel to Sparrows Point for a regularly-scheduled game on May 21. Senior Sammi Sisolak was the pitching ace and junior shortstop Maggie Kreis provided the hitting heroics with a two-run home run with two outs in the bottom of the third.
— Craig Clary
Eastern Tech 5, Sparrows Point 2: The host Mavericks scored three runs in the fourth inning to pull away from the Pointers. Sydney Weaver hit a double and a triple for Eastern Tech.