Gilman’s relay sweep leads to win over Calvert Hall in clash of unbeaten track teams | VARSITY ROUNDUP

Likewise, Broadneck coach Katy Kelley had concerns a long preseason over the last month with no scrimmages would be a hindrance. ”To watch them come out like that just proves they’re competitors,” Kelley said. With four goals, Sokolowski led a deep Bruins squad. Anyone who had the ball in her stick became a possible scorer. Sophomore Lilly Kelley followed Sokolowski with three goals.