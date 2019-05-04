Varsity roundup (May 4): Pietramala leads the way as No. 4 Boys' Latin wins 12-11 over No. 5 Gilman in lacrosse

Dom Pietramala scored a game-high four goals and No. 4 Boys’ Latin used a second-half surge to carry them past No. 5 Gilman, 12-11, in boys lacrosse Saturday.

The host Lakers improved to 10-7, 6-3 Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference and the Greyhounds fell to 9-6, 4-4. Trailing 9-6 with 7:32 left in the third quarter, Boys’ Latin went on a 5-0 run to take control. Ben Smith scored the go-ahead goal, 10-9, with 11:30 left in the game.

The game was tied 3-3 in the first half before Gilman went on a 3-0 run. Billy Spillman scored twice during the Greyhounds run. Gilman led 7-4 at the half. Will Godine scored his second goal with two minutes left in the game to bring the Greyhounds within one, but they got no closer.

Lakers’ Cole Erickson and Gilman’s Andy Andrews each had a hat trick.

No. 1 Calvert Hall and No. 3 St. Mary’s are the one and two seeds, respectively, in the upcoming league tournament. The rest are as follows: No. 6 Loyola Blakefield, No. 2 St. Paul’s, Boys’ Latin, Gilman and No. 7 McDonogh. Tuesday’s regular-season finales are Boys’ Latin at St. Paul’s at 4:15 p.m. and Gilman at McDonogh at 4:30 p.m.

North Harford 9, Eastern Tech 5: Austin Borns, Will Becker and Derek Caiazzo each scored twice to lead the Hawks (5-5) past the Mavericks (1-9) on Friday at CCBC-Essex. Andrew Preston made eight saves on 15 shots for North Harford. The victory was the second straight for the Hawks.

Baseball

No. 3 Calvert Hall 11, No. 6 Archbishop Spalding 6: Jared Kilma (2-for-3) had five RBI’s and the host Cardinals (20-6,14-2 Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference) beat the Cavaliers (15-10, 8-7) on Friday. Calvert Hall scored five runs in the third inning and six runs in the fourth inning. Winning pitcher Pete Marchineck worked four innings, gave up five runs on one hit, walked four and struck out two.