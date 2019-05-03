Varsity roundup: (May 3): North County softball upsets No. 3 Chesapeake, 4-3, in extras

North County softball turned a double play in the ninth inning to uphold a 4-3 upset over No. 3 Chesapeake-AA Friday.

The visiting Knights improved to 11-4 and the Cougars fell to 15-2.

Tied 2-2 in the eighth inning, Morgan Youngbar hit an RBI single for a 3-2 North County lead. Chesapeake answered with a sacrifice fly by Jerzie Nutile. Emily Pfisterer scored the winning run on an error in the ninth inning. Jaclyn Nevins gave up six hits in the win for the Knights.

Cougars pitcher Haley Downin struck out 11 and went 2-for-4 with two runs scored.

No. 5 Severna Park 17. Southern 3: Starter Kylie Dingess worked two innings, walked one and struck out two for the win and the host Falcons (13-2) beat the Bulldogs (2-16). Campbell Kline hit a home run for Severna Park, which scored 10 runs in the first inning.

Edgewood 20, Joppatowne 1: Winning pitcher Angelica Sauer worked five innings, gave up one run on one hit in the third inning and struck out six as the visiting Rams (8-6) routed the Mariners (1-12). Julia Spinner hit an in the park grand slam and Brooke Greaver and Katie Sohn each had a triple for Edgewood.

Baseball

No. 3 Calvert Hall 18, St. Paul’s 3: Left-hander Kasey Baumgart worked four innings of relief, gave up one hit, walked three and struck out eight and the visiting Cardinals (19-6, 13-2 MIAA A Conference) won in five innings over the Crusaders (0-15, 0-14) on Thursday. Jose Torres (2-for-4), Parker Landwehr (1-for-3) and Pete Marchineck (2-for-3) all hit home runs for Calvert Hall.

Boys lacrosse

No. 1 Calvert Hall 15, No. 12 Archbishop Spalding 3: Starting goalie Jackson Marshall made six saves and North Carolina-bound Daniel Kelly had two goals and two assists to lead the visiting Cardinals (14-1, 9-0 MIAA A Conference) past the Cavaliers (8-9, 3-6). Calvert Hall locked down the top seed in the upcoming league tournament by beating No. 2 St. Paul’s, 16-6, on Tuesday. The Cardinals travel to No. 6 Loyola Blakefield Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. in the regular-season finale.

No. 7 McDonogh 16, Severn 4: The visiting Eagles (11-4, 5-4 MIAA A Conference) trailed 1-0 early before rattling off 10 goals straight and beating the Admirals (4-13, 2-7). Navy-bound Dane Swanson, Lehigh-bound Scott Cole and John Ward each had a hat trick for McDonogh. Eagles’ Liam Powderly assisted on three goals in a row in the second half.

Glenelg Country 7, Archbishop Curley 6: The visiting Dragons (13-3, 8-2 MIAA B Conference) spoiled a perfect regular-season league record for the Friars (10-3, 9-1). Curley still holds onto first place in the B Conference with two games left. The Friars travel to Park Wednesday at 4 p.m. and host St. John’s Catholic Prep next Friday at 4 p.m.

Wilde Lake 9, Long Reach 8: Jackson Pittman had five goals and Jonathan Fontana had four to help the Wildecats (7-5, 4-2 Howard) in a come-from-behind win over the Lightning (1-5, 5-7).

Wilde Lake jumped to an early 3-0 but let the lead slip away in the third quarter when Long Reach scored five unanswered goals to take an 8-6 advantage.

Fontana scored the next two goals, however, and Pittman buried the eventual game winner with 3 minutes, 36 seconds remaining. Goalie Nathan Cho (eight saves) made back-to-back saves in the final two minutes to preserve the lead.

-- Tim Schwartz, Baltimore Sun Media Group

Mount Saint Joseph at John Carroll: at JC 6:45

Girls lacrosse

Arundel 17, Southern 6: Wildcats sophomore Caroline Keane posted four of her five goals in the second half.

“She has been having problems with trying to be a perfectionist,” Arundel coach Kim McNemar said of Keane. “So we’ve had these talks, and so has her dad, about ‘You’ve got to have fun. This is what you love to do. Go out and have fun, you don’t have to be perfect.’ So I think she’s really heeding the advice and just playing with her heart.”

Keane fed off sophomore Nikki Seven’s energy as much as Seven ran off hers. Seven tallied six assists, three of which she delivered to Keane, to coincide three goals.

-- Katherine Fominykh, Baltimore Sun Media Group

No. 8 Archbishop Spalding 19 Severn 3: Penn State-bound Kristin O’Neill had a game high eight points on seven goals and an assist to lead the host Cavaliers (14-3) past the Admirals (1-15) in an Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference first round game. Spalding will host No. 12 Roland Park in Tuesday’s quarterfinal.

North Harford 15, Eastern Tech 4: Rachel Keeney and Lauryn Warfield each scored four goals to lead the Hawks (7-7) past the visiting Mavericks (5-1). North Harford led 10-1 in the first half.