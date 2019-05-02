Varsity roundup (May 2): No. 12 Roland Park beats Mount de Sales, 11-10, in IAAM lacrosse

North Carolina-bound Shannon Smith scored four goals and Amber Bustard made nine saves as No. 12 Roland Park beat visiting Mount de Sales, 11-10, in an Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference first-round girls lacrosse game Thursday.

The Reds improved to 12-6 and the Sailors fell to 4-14. The victory ended a two-game slide. Roland Park faces the winner of Friday’s No. 8 Archbishop Spalding vs. Severn in Monday’s quarterfinal.

Mount Hebron 14, Arundel 13: Elllie Miller scored a game-high five goals to lead the visiting Vikings (5-5) over the Wildcats (4-4) on Wednesday. Morgan Gore, Caroline Keane and Gabby Lavon each scored three goals for Arundel, which trailed 7-6 in the first half.

Boys lacrosse

C. Milton Wright 13, No. 14 Patterson Mill 9: The visiting Mustangs (6-5, 6-0) won their second straight Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division title on Wednesday. The loss was a first this season for the host Huskies (12-1, 5-1).

The Mustangs fell behind 3-0 five minutes in, but responded with a nine-goal run to take control.

"This the second year we've done it, we haven’t lost a league game in two years now, which is pretty big for us,” Mustangs head coach Andrew Gerard said.

-- Randall L. McRoberts, Baltimore Sun Media Group

Bel Air 16, Havre de Grace 10: Brandon DeJohn made 12 saves and Noah Persing had five goals to lead the Bobcats (6-4) past the host Warriors (6-5) on Wednesday.

Baseball

Mount Saint Joseph 5, No. 4 Gilman 2: The visiting Greyhounds (19-9, 11-5 Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference) led 2-0 before the Gaels (14-8, 9-6) surged past them on a late rally. Gilman hosts McDonogh Tuesday at 4 p.m.

No. 11 Bel Air 9, Patterson Mill 1: The visiting Bobcats (9-3) scored six runs in the second inning and beat the Huskies (8-6). Winning pitcher Tyler Schimming went seven innings, gave up one run on three hits, walked three and struck out six and Josh Stocum (2-for-2) hit a double and a home run and Brendan Purtell (2-for-4) had two triples.

No. 12 Harford Tech 4, Bo Manor 0: Nate Reed (9-0) threw a four-hit shutout and the visiting Cobras (14-3) beat the Eagles (12-4). Ryan Hunt (2-for-4) had a double and an RBI for Harford Tech.

Perryville 9, Havre de Grace 5: The visiting Panthers got their 10th win of the season, a first in seven years to improve to 10-6. The Warriors fell to 4-7. Reliever Drake Gividen got the win.

Softball

Edgewood 10, Sparrows Point 6: Winning pitcher Angelica Sauer had four strikeouts and Brooke Greaver hit a triple to lead the host Rams (7-6) past the Pointers (6-10). Edgewood broke a 3-3 tie by scoring two runs in the third inning.

No. 5 Severna Park 21, Annapolis 0: Starter Kerri Kazmarek and reliever Livi Driver combined efforts to throw a five-inning perfect game for the host Falcons (13-2) on Wednesday. The Panthers fell to 0-15. Kazmarek went three innings and struck out five and Driver went two innings and struck out one. Campbell Kline led the offense going 3-for-3 with a double, triple and four RBIs. Severna Park scored 10 runs in the first inning.

Rugby

Archbishop Spalding 31, Loyola Blakefield 14: The host Cavaliers (5-1) scored four times and beat the Dons (4-4) on Wednesday to advance to Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association championship at Calvert Hall on next Wednesday. Caleb Sanders kicked both point after attempts by Loyola.