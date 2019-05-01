Varsity roundup (May 1): No. 4 McDonogh softball upsets No. 2 Archbishop Spalding, 7-6

No. 4 McDonogh softball fell behind early to No. 2 Archbishop Spalding before a defensive stand an a game-winning hit lifted the host Eagles to a 7-6 upset victory on Wednesday.

McDonogh (13-3, 6-2 Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference) was down 6-0 after the first inning to the Cavaliers (8-4, 5-3). The Eagles held Spalding scoreless the rest of the way and Harper Allee-Press (5-for-5) hit the game-winning RBI double to score Emma Lach (2-for-3) from first base in the seventh inning. Right-hander Andea Ottamano worked six innings of relief for the win. She also went 2-for-3 at the plate.

McDonogh hosts two non-conference opponents to finish the regular season. The Eagles face No. 14 Northeast Saturday at 11 a.m. and No. 13 Manchester Valley Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.

No. 9 Howard 3, No. 6 Hammond 0: Samantha Hobert scattered four hits over seven innings, striking out seven and allowing two walks and the visiting Lions (14-5, 13-2 Howard) upset the Bears (14-4, 13-2). Howard capitalized on clutch performances from Ashlyn Moynihan (3-4, RBI, run) and Jenna Unkle (2-3, double, 2 RBI). There is no a three-way tie for first place between the Lions, Hammond and River Hill (13-3, 13-2) with one game left in the regular season.

No. 15 River Hill 25, Long Reach 3: Winning pitcher Brooke Gettier allowed three runs on six hits and struck out four as the host Hawks (12-3) routed the Lightning (5-9). The win was the sixth straight.

Dundalk 21, Pikesville 10: The visiting Owls (14-3) scored 15 runs over the fifth and sixth innings to rout the Panthers (7-4) on Tuesday. Ariana Procopiou went 3-for-3 with two singles, a double, three RBI’s, four runs scored, two walks and three steals for Dundalk. The Owls final regular-season game is 4 p.m. at Parkville on Wednesday.

Baseball

No. 2 Dulaney 6, No. 15 Catonsville 1: Bryce Frederick has 105 career hits, including a double and a two-run home run in the Lions’ victory over the visiting Comets (13-3) on Wednesday afternoon. Frederick set a new school record of 102 six days ago topping cousin Alex Frederick’s record of 101.

The loss ended the Comets winning streak at seven, while the Lions (17-1) won their 14th straight.

Frederick (2-for-3) scored the first run, during a three-run first, on a balk after a double.

Jack Felt’s double plated Todd Mozoki (2-for-3), who had singled, with the second run and, after Cole McGee reached on an infield single, the Lions added another on a sharp single to left by Tyler Tufano.

Frederick liked the way the rest of the squad followed the hitting lead of him and Mozoki.

“In that locker room and in that dugout, we know we’ve got so many guys who are really capable of just doing their jobs, just being themselves, so we know if we have a couple tone-setters, those guys are going to follow every time and we have full confidence and trust in all those guys to do their jobs,” Frederick said.

Frederick, who has committed to play at Radford University next year, hit his two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth after Mozoki stroked a home run in the bottom of the third that gave the Lions a 4-0 lead.

That was more than enough for starting pitcher McGee, who struck out 10 and allowed three hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Loyola Blakefield 10, No. 3 Calvert Hall 8: The visiting Dons (9-7, 9-5 Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference) used a four-run fourth inning to breakaway from the division-leading Cardinals (18-6, 13-2) on Tuesday. Emmett Reynolds (2-for-3) had a double, a triple, four RBI’s and a stolen base for Loyola. Starter Max Glagola and reliever Matthew Wyatt combined efforts in the Dons’ victory. Glagola went six innings, gave up six runs on eight hits, walked six and struck out five. Wyatt worked one inning, gave up two runs on three hits, walked one and struck out one.

No. 4 Gilman 7, Archbishop Curley 1: Gabe Gonzales hit a solo homer in the fifth inning and drove in a run in the sixth inning as the Greyhounds (18-8, 10-4 MIAA A Conference) beat the Friars (7-13, 5-9). Gilman travels to Mount Saint Joseph (10-6) on Thursday at 4 p.m. The Greyhounds trail No. 3 Calvert Hall in the league standings.

Fallston 13, North East 3: Dillon Sperl and Drew Kalista hit back-to-back home runs to highlight a nine-run fourth inning and the Cougars (9-5) beat the host Indians (7-9). The game was originally set for Tuesday before being rescheduled. Kyle Moody went 4-for-4 with a double and winning pitcher Connor Pickle gave up two hits and struck out four over four innings.

Boys lacrosse

Archbishop Curley 16, Saints Peter and Paul 7: Lee Rock had a hat trick and Andrew Jackson had a goal and three assists to lead the host Friars (10-2, 9-0 MIAA B Conference) over the Sabres (6-8, 5-5). Curley is three games away from a perfect season. The Friars host Glenelg Country 4 p.m. Friday, travel to Park at 4 p.m. Wednesday and host St. John’s Catholic Prep noon next Friday to close out the regular season.

Boys track and field

No. 1 Gilman 98, Mount Saint Joseph 48: The Greyhounds (6-0) beat the host Gaels (4-2) and claimed the MIAA A Conference regular-season championship. The league championship begins on Wednesday at McDonogh.