Varsity roundup (April 30): No. 12 Spalding upsets No. 4 Boys' Latin in lacrosse, 9-5

Boys lacrosse

No. 12 Archbishop Spalding 9, No. 4 Boys’ Latin 5: Jake Oliver made 13 saves and Russell Melendez had two goals and two assists to help the host Cavaliers (7-8, 2-5 Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference) upset the Lakers (9-6, 5-2).

Spalding led 5-4 in the first half and held Boys’ Latin to one goal in the second half. The Lakers will host No. 5 Gilman 3 p.m. on Saturday and the Cavaliers host No. 1 Calvert Hall on Friday at 4:15 p.m.

No. 3 St. Mary’s 13, Severn 5: Goalie Wes Schmidt and long stick midfielder BJ Burlace anchored a suffocating defensive effort as third-ranked St. Mary’s overwhelmed archrival Severn, 13-5, on Tuesday night in boys lacrosse at Pascal Field.

Schmidt registered 12 saves as the Saints shut out the Admirals in the first quarter then limited them to one each in the second and third periods. Burlace recorded five caused turnovers and had an equal amount of deflections while covering standout midfielder Henry Rentz (Navy commit) and holding him to one goal.

Attackman Ian Krampf scored four goals to lead the offense for St. Mary’s (10-5, 7-2), which snapped a three-game losing streak to Severn (4-11, 2-6). Attackman Garret Nilsen scored three goals and assisted another for the Saints, who outscored the visitors 9-2 spanning the second and third quarters to take control.

Midfielder Alex Wicks added two goals and an assist for St. Mary’s, which overcame 12 penalties in a contest that became increasingly chippy. Zach Dudley was the catalyst as the Saints captured 12 of 20 faceoffs.

The victory, combined with Calvert Hall’s rout of St. Paul’s, put St. Mary’s in sole possession of second place in the MIAA A Conference.

No. 5 Gilman 17, John Carroll 8: Andy Andrews, Casey Doyle and Tyler Witherspoon each scored twice as the host Greyhounds (9-5, 4-3 MIAA A Conference) routed the Patriots (6-9, 0-8). Nick Tussing won 11 of 12 faceoffs for Gilman.

Archbishop Curley 15, Friends 11: Nate Rollins scored six goals to lead the visiting Friars (8-2, 7-0 MIAA B Conference) past the Quakers (7-3, 5-2). Curley is three games away from completing a perfect regular season. The Friars host Saints Peter & Paul on Wednesday at 4 p.m., Glenelg Country on Friday at 4 p.m. and St. John’s Catholic Prep on May 10 at noon.

Girls lacrosse

No. 1 McDonogh 13, No. 12 Roland Park 3: Shannon Smith scored twice, but the host Reds (11-6, 9-4 Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference) fell to the Eagles (17-0, 13-0). Amber Bustard made nine saves for Roland Park.

No. 4 Severna Park 15, No. 9 South River 5: It’s not unreasonable to wonder, as Severna Park collected its lucky 13th victory without a loss, who can actually beat them.

That question remained unanswered as the Falcons avenged last season’s 4A East Region final to South River, washing them away, 15-5, on Tuesday while simultaneously handing the Seahawks their first county loss.

No one Falcon claimed the lion's share of the field. While Hunter Chadwick put up a typical array of five goals, her partners on the attack, like Julia Putzi (two assists) and Haley Betch, boosted their regular scorer with hat tricks of their own.

“The beginning of the season, we definitely relied on our big names like Hunter, Alex [Miller],” Severna Park coach Kaitlyn Hines said. “Now, it’s nice that these other girls are feeling really confident in their abilities, that we’ve got more than just two goal scorers. Any of our attackers can put the ball away.”

No. 5 Hereford 17, Franklin 6: The Bulls (11-0) will face Catonsville in the Baltimore County championship Saturday at 11 a.m. at US Lacrosse in Sparks. The Baltimore County boys championship follows at 2 p.m.: No. 15 Hereford vs. Towson.

Severn 19, Garrison Forest 9: Katie Galway and Camryn Levin each had a hat trick and the visiting Admirals (1-14, 1-12 IAAM A Conference) avoided a winless season by beating the Grizzlies (1-15, 0-13). Severn led 13-2 in the first half. Severn’s previous win was against Garrison Forest, 16-10, on March 26, 2018.