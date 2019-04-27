Varsity roundup (April 27): Malvern Prep (Pa.) uses big fifth inning to win 19-6 over No. 2 Calvert Hall in baseball

Visiting Malvern Prep (Pa.) put together a 13-run fifth inning and beat No. 2 Calvert Hall, 19-6, in baseball Saturday. The Friars (20-2) expanded on their 6-5 lead over the Cardinals (18-5).

Right-hander Fran Oschell worked five innings, gave up six runs on 10 hits and struck out four for the win. Antonio Barranca (1-for-3) and Parker Landwehr (3-for-3) each hit a home run for Calvert Hall, which won its previous two games.

No. 2 Calvert Hall 12, No. 7 McDonogh 3: Left-hander Peter Marchineck went five innings, gave up three runs on five hits, walked one and struck out six to lead the host Cardinals (18-4, 13-1 Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference) past the Eagles (13-7, 8-4) on Friday. Calvert Hall extended its 4-3 lead in the first inning by scoring eight unanswered runs. Nick Tamberino (1-for-2) had a home run and two RBI’s for the Cardinals.

Boys lacrosse

No. 5 Loyola Blakefield 14, No. 11 Archbishop Spalding 4: The host Dons (8-5, 5-3 MIAA A Conference) broke a 1-1 tie with a 7-0 run and beat the Cavaliers (7-8, 2-5). With No. 6 Gilman falling to No. 1 Calvert Hall, Loyola leapfrogged the Greyhounds to take fifth place in the standings. The Dons travel to No. 3 St. Paul’s on Friday and host the Cardinals on May 7 to close out the regular season.

No. 8 Westminster 20, St. Edward (Ohio) 5: The host Owls improved to 11-0 by beating the Eagles (9-6). Westminster hosts Kent Island on Monday and travels to Fallston on Thursday. Westminster has a perfect 6-0 league record and is trailed by No. 13 Century (10-1, 5-1 Carroll).

Saints Peter and Paul at Archbishop Curley, ppd.: The game between the Sabres (6-7, 5-4 MIAA B Conference) and the Friars (8-2, 7-0) was postponed because not enough referees could be secured for the game. Curley has won its last three. The game has been rescheduled to next Saturday at 4 p.m.

Girls lacrosse

Saint Stephen’s & St. Agnes (Va.) 7, No. 2 Glenelg 6: The visiting Gladiators (9-2) were held to one goal in the first half and the second-half rally came up short. The Saints improved to 11-2.

Holton-Arms 16, No. 10 Roland Park 9: The host Reds (11-5) had their four-game winning streak halted by the Panthers (9-9). Roland Park hosts No. 1 McDonogh on Tuesday. Holton-Arms has won its last two games.