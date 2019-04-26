Varsity roundp: (April 26): Patterson Mill tops Bel Air in overtime boys lacrosse game

Boys lacrosse

No. 14 Patterson Mill 9, Bel Air 8, OT: Connor Madsen scored four goals to lead the visiting Huskies (11-0) over the Bobcats (3-6) in overtime. Patterson Mill led 5-4 at the half. Noah Persing led Bel Air with four goals.

No. 4 Boys’ Latin 10, Mount Saint Joseph 6: Cameron Spencer had a hat trick in the first half to lead the visiting Lakers (9-6, 5-2 MIAA A Conference) past the Gaels (2-12, 0-7). After falling behind 1-0, Boys’ Latin scored the next nine goals. The Lakers trail No. 2 Calvert Hall, No. 3 St. Paul’s and No. 2 St. Mary’s in the league standings.

Northeast 14, North County 6: The host Eagles (3-9) snapped a six-game losing streak with a win over the Knights (5-5). Riley PItt had four goals and Ryan Frick and Damian Wirth each had a hat trick for Northeast, which travels to North Harford on Monday.

Friends at Glenelg Country, ppd.: The game between the Quakers (7-3, 5-2 MIAA B Conference) and host Dragons (11-3, 6-2) has been postponed. A makeup date has yet to be announced. Glenelg Country is in second place and Friends is third and both trail leader Archbishop Curley.

Girls lacrosse

Fellowship of Christian Athletes 18, Rockbridge Academy 4: Hannah Leubecker had six goals and seven draws and Sam Delaco had four goals to lead the host Falcons (11-3) past the Scots (0-3) on Thursday. FCA led 13-1 in the first half.