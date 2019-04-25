Varsity roundup (April 25): River Hill's Kindborn is perfect in 17-0 win over Oakland Mills softball

Quinn Kindborn struck out six and had five assists in a perfect game as visiting River Hill shut out Oakland Mills, 17-0, in softball Thursday.

The Hawks (10-3) recorded their fourth shutout of the season. The Scorpions fell to 0-9. River Hill has won four in a row and is in second place behind league-leader Hammond.

No. 2 Chesapeake-AA 6, No. 5 Glen Burnie 0: Winning pitcher Haley Downin threw a two-hitter and struck out 13 as the Cougars (12-1) shut out the Gophers (12-2). Downin was perfect through the first four innings. Allison Pollack hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning for a 4-0 lead. The victory broke the tie between the two teams for sole possession of first place in Anne Arundel County. League records stand at Chesapeake (12-1) and Glen Burnie (11-2).

No. 7 Eastern Tech 12, Perry Hall 2: Winning pitcher Rilee Fazenbaker gave up two runs on two hits and struck out two in five innings of work as the host Mavericks (11-2) beat the Gators (7-6). Sydney Edmond (3-for-4) and Kristen Toland (3-for-4) each hit a home run for Eastern Tech.

No. 8 Towson 4, No. 12 Catonsville 3: Jessie Leatherwood has seven strikeouts over seven innings on 157 pitches and the host Generals (12-1) beat the Comets (11-3). Nicole Poling (2-for-4) had a triple and a home run for Towson.

-- Katherine Fominykh, Baltimore Sun Media Group

No. 11 Patterson Mill 11, Perryville 1: Winning pitcher Madison Knight went five innings, gave up one run on five hits and struck out 12 as the Huskies (9-1) beat the host Panthers (5-8) Wednesday. Perryville had a three-hit fourth inning to score its lone run. Patterson Mill has won four in a row.

Baseball

Perryville 16, Joppatowne 3: The host Panthers (9-4) had 10 RBI’s, 10 stolen bases and 10 hits to beat the Mariners (0-7). Starter Drake Gividen got the win and Shawn Huth ahd two RBI’s, three stolen bases and three runs scored for Perryville.

No. 2 Calvert Hall 14, No. 12 John Carroll 4: The host Cardinals (17-4, 12-1 Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference) trailed 4-2 before breaking the game open with a 12-run fifth inning and routed the Patriots (10-7, 4-7) on Wednesday. Grant Duemmel pitched one inning of relief, gave up two hits and struck out one for the win. North Carolina State-bound Jose Torres (2-for-4) hit two home runs in the fifth inning, including a 3-run shot, and finished with five RBIs. Calvert Hall bounced back from a 10-5 loss to No. 4 Gilman on Monday.

Boys lacrosse

Severn 10 John Carroll 4: Colin Ervin had a hat trick to lead the Admirals (4-11, 2-5 MIAA A Conference) past the Patriots (6-8, 0-7). The win snapped a four-game losing streak. Severn travels to No. 2 St. Mary’s on Tuesday.

Carver 6, Reginald F. Lewis 2: Khalil Anderson had two goals and two assists to lead the visiting Bears (7-2) past the Falcons (2-6). Carver led 4-2 in the first half. Three Baltimore City boys lacrosse programs were dropped this season: Southwestern, Digital Harbor and National Academy Foundation.

Girls lacrosse

No. 10 Roland Park 19, Garrison Forest 9: The visiting Reds (11-4, 9-3 Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference) extended their three-goal lead with a second-half surge to rout the Grizzlies (1-14, 0-11). Shannon Smith scored a game-high six goals and Kiki Shaw had five goals for Roland Park. Amber Bustard made seven saves for the Reds, which won their fourth straight.

St. Mary’s 16, Severn 11: Gracie Driggs scored a game-high six goals to lead the visiting Saints (8-6, 6-6 IAAM A Conference) past the Admirals (0-15, 0-13). St. Mary’s led 7-2 at the half. Camryn Levin had five goals and an assist and Bella Ingrao had three goals and an assist for the Admirals. Severn’s last regular season game and chance to avoid a winless season is Tuesday at Garrison Forest.