Varsity roundup (April 24): No. 4 Gilman beats No. 15 Loyola Blakefield in baseball

Baseball

No. 4 Gilman 6, No. 15 Loyola Blakefield 2: Right-hander Peter Heubeck struck out 13 in six innings and the host Greyhounds (17-8, 10-4 Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference) beat the Dons (8-7, 8-5). Tyler Martinez hit a triple during a four-run first inning for Gilman.

No. 7 McDonogh 5, Mount Saint Joseph 3: Matt Spind went six innings, gave up one run on two hits to lead the host Eagles (13-6, 8-3 MIAA A Conference) over the Gaels (11-7, 8-6). Everett Cooper had two doubles and two runs scored and Cory Kowitz had a two-run RBI triple for McDonogh. The victory was the fifth straight for the Eagles.

No. 14 Harford Tech 4, Elkton 3, 8 innings: Winning pitcher Nate Reed (7-0) scattered 10 hits over eight innings as the Cobras (12-2) won in extras over the host Golden Elks (1-7). Offensively, Reed went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Eastern Tech 5, North Harford 4: Winning pitcher Michael Birchfield went seven innings, gave up four runs on six hits and struck out seven as the host Mavericks (2-8) defeated the Hawks (7-7).

Severn 13, Park 2: Winning pitcher Ben Marculewicz worked five innings, gave up two runs on two hits, walked four and struck out five as the host Admirals (3-13, 3-11 MIAA B Conference) beat the Bruins (0-13, 0-11). Campbell Grimes (3-for-3) had a double and an RBI and Evan Gore (3-for-4) had a triple and two RBI’s.

Perryville 27, Edgewood 1: The host Panthers (8-4) had 26 RBI’s and seven stolen bases against the Rams (0-8). Perryville scored 22 runs over three innings in its third win a row. Starter James Able gave up one run on three hits and struck out three in three innings for the win.

North East 11, Patterson Mill 1: Ethan Shultz (2-for-2) had a double, but the visiting Huskies (7-5) fell to the Indians (6-6). North East scored five runs in the fourth inning.

Softball

Reservoir 6, No. 10 Howard 5: Kylee Gunkel set the tone in the pitching circle and the Gators’ bats delivered late, including three runs in the top of the seventh as visiting Reservoir (7-7, 6-5 Howard) secured a come-from-behind 6-5 upset over No. 10 Howard (11-5, 10-2) in softball Wednesday.

The win is the third in a row and moves the Gators above .500 in league play for the first time this spring. Howard had its seven-game county winning streak snapped.

With Hammond (11-3, 10-1) losing to Centennial on Wednesday, the Lions remain one game back in the county standings.

— Brent Kennedy, Baltimore Sun Media Group

Browse photos of spring sports in the Baltimore area during the 2019 varsity season.

No. 6 Severna Park 12, Broadneck 8: Winning pitcher Kylie Dingess went 5 2/3 innings, gave up seven runs on 10 hits, walked one and struck out one as the visiting Falcons (9-2) over the Bruins (6-6). Dingess had a double and Campbell Kline (2-for-3) had a double for Severna Park.

River Hill 4, No. 14 Glenelg 3: The host Hawks (8-3) scored two runs in the seventh inning to beat the Gladiators (8-5).

Centennial 9 Hammond 5: Erin McGuire went 3-for-4 with two RBI’s and two runs scored to lead the visiting Eagles (8-5) over the Bears (10-3). Both teams had 11 hits and Hammond had three home runs by Taylor Liguori, Makenzie Brooks and Brittany Brewer.

Old Mill 6, Northeast 4: Winning pitcher Rachel Beall went seven innings, gave up four hits and struck out six as the visiting Patriots (6-6) shut out the Eagles (9-4). Old Mill scored five runs in the fifth inning.

North East 13, Edgewood 2: The host Indians (10-2) scored three runs in the first inning and had 11 hits in a win over the Rams (6-5). Julia Spinner hit a two-run RBI double in the first inning to score Edgewood’s runs. The loss ended a three-game winning streak.

Boys lacrosse

No. 14 Patterson Mill 14, Harford Tech 2: Connor Madsen had a game-high four goals to lead the visiting Huskies (11-0) over the Cobras (1-9). Patterson Mill led 8-1 in the first half.

Archbishop Curley 14, Gerstell 3: Josh Knapp had three goals and an assist to lead the Friars (8-2, 7-0, MIAA B Conference) past the host Falcons (2-10, 0-8). Curley is three wins away from a perfect league record in the regular season.

Arundel 11, Chesapeake-AA 10: Zach Taylor had two goals and two assists to lead the host Wildcats (5-6) past the Cougars (5-8). Dylan Wolfe and Max Fletcher each had a hat trick for Chesapeake.

Southern 7, Northeast 3: Tucker Fanzo scored four goals to lead the visiting Bulldogs (3-7) past the Eagles (2-9). Connor Westervelt made 19 saves for Northeast.