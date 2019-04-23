Varsity roundup (April 23): St. Mary's upsets No. 4 Notre Dame Prep, 9-7, in girls lacrosse

Emily Driggs won 12 draws and Bryce Pfundstein had a hat trick to lead host St. Mary’s in a 9-7 upset over No. 4 Notre Dame Prep in girls lacrosse Tuesday.

The Saints improved to 7-6, 5-6 Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference and the Blazers fell to 12-4, 8-2. St. Mary’s trailed by a goal to start the second half, but outscored Notre Dame Prep, 6-3, to win.

No. 10 Roland Park 15, Mount de Sales 10: Shannon Smith and Kiki Shaw scored five goals apiece to lead the host Reds (10-4, 8-3 IAAM A Conference) past the Sailors (3-12, 2-9). Amber Bustard made eight saves for Roland Park, which has won three in a row.

No. 13 St. Paul’s 17, Severn 8: Esprit Cha scored four goals and Alex Pirisino had three goals to lead the host Gators (8-7, 6-5 IAAM A Conference) past the Admirals (0-13, 0-11). St. Paul’s won 20 of 27 draws, scooped up 18 groundballs and led 9-3 at the half.

Boys lacrosse

No. 1 Calvert Hall 19, Mount Saint Joseph 3: North Carolina-bound Daniel Kelly had a goal and four assists and Connor Mitchell had three goals and an assist to lead the host Cardinals (11-1, 6-0 Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference) past the Gaels (2-11, 0-6). Calvert Hall led 10-1 in the first half.

The Cardinals remain atop the A Conference with No. 2 St. Mary’s and No. 3 St. Paul’s trailing.

No. 3 St. Paul’s 12, No. 11 Archbishop Spalding 5: Andrew Milani had a hat trick and Troy Barthelme had two goals and two assists to lead the visiting Crusaders (10-2, 6-1 MIAA A Conference) past the Cavaliers (7-7, 2-4). Hudson Stramanak had two goals and an assist for Spalding.

St. Paul’s broke a 2-2 tie with a 3-0 run and stayed out infront.

No. 4 Boys’ Latin 13, Severn 7: Ben Smith scored all five of his goals in the second half as the host Lakers (8-6, 4-2 MIAA A Conference) won a come-from-behind victory over the Admirals (3-11, 1-5). Jon Jarosz had a hat trick and Zack Kinsella had two goals for Severn, which took an early 3-1 lead and led 5-4 at the half.

Baseball

No. 14 Harford Tech 16, Joppatowne 2: The host Cobras (11-2) had 12 hits in four inning and beat the Mariners (1-7). Jay Rose worked 3 1/3 innings, gave up two runs on four hits, walked three and struck out five for the win.

Catonsville 6, Towson 4: The hosts Comets (11-2) rallied from a 4-0 deficit to defeat the Generals (11-3).

Catonsville seniors Ben Hall and Will Jones combined to strike out 11 Generals.Hall hurled four innings and allowed two earned runs and Jones fanned five in three scoreless innings of two-hit ball.

Comets’ George Berbakos (2-for-3) drove in three runs and Nick Eiswert knocked in the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth. Cody Brick (2-for-3) and Jones also had RBIs. Nate Bowman and Tariq Talley had two hits each for Towson.

-- Craig Clary, Baltimore Sun Media Group

Perryville 10, North East 0: The Panthers (7-4) used all facets of the game to shut out the visiting Indians (5-6) in six innings.

Dylan Nickle pitched all six innings for the win, scattering four hits, walking one, hitting a batter and striking out three.Nickle’s teammates gave him a a quick 3-0 lead in the first inning.

Leadoff hitter James Able singled and Mike Newsome (two hits) doubled him to third. Freshman Daniel Tserkis then tripled in both with his first of three hits.Sam Richie’s groundout plated Tserkis with the third run and the Panthers were off and running.

Three more runs in reach of the third and fourth innings pushed the Panthers lead to 9-0. Tserkis added two more RBIs and finished with four.Nickle, meanwhile, overcame first and second, no-out situations in both the second and third innings to keep the Indians silent.Tserkis then walked and scored the 10th and deciding run on Sam Richie's double. Richie finished with two hits and two RBIs.

-- Randall L. McRoberts, Baltimore Sun Media Group

Gerstell 11, Severn 9: Traling 9-8, the host Falcons (7-5, 7-4 MIAA B Conference) scored three runs in the sixth inning to take the lead and Reece Early pitched one inning of relief and struck out two for the win. Ty Benz had a home run for the Admirals (2-13, 2-11).

Softball

River Hill 17, Mount Hebron 7: Winning pitcher Brooke Gettier worked three innings and also went 4-for-5 and scored three runs and an RBI as the host Hawks (8-3) beat the Vikings (4-6). River Hill led 13-7 after three innings.