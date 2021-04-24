Glenelg Country hands McDonogh second straight girls lacrosse setback | VARSITY ROUNDUP

Beth Tfiloh 12, Indian Creek 11, OT: Paige Glick paraded on the field as she scored the equalizing goal for Beth Tfiloh with 3:36 remaining in regulation. She did it once more in overtime, scoring the winning goal at the 3:19 mark to upset Indian Creek in an Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland C Conference girls lacrosse matchup. Glick was fouled and it led to a free-position shot. She used her height to shoot over the goalie and the ball went into the top of the net.