Glenelg Country hands McDonogh second straight girls lacrosse setback | VARSITY ROUNDUP

Maryland-bound junior Maggie Weisman scored five goals and Glenelg Country School dominated draw controls in a 13-3 win over McDonogh. marking the second loss in three days for the Eagles, currently the No. 1 team in the Nike/US Lacrosse National Girls Top 25.
McDonogh (10-2, 9-2 Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference) had won 229 of its past 230 games prior to Wednesday’s 16-9 loss to visiting St. Paul’s School for Girls.
The Dragons ran out to an 11-1 lead in the first 28:28 and won 14 of 18 draws to improve to 8-2 overall and 8-2 in the A Conference. Sophomore Blair Byrne added four goals for Glenelg Country.
— Rich Scherr
Beth Tfiloh 12, Indian Creek 11, OT: Paige Glick paraded on the field as she scored the equalizing goal for Beth Tfiloh with 3:36 remaining in regulation. She did it once more in overtime, scoring the winning goal at the 3:19 mark to upset Indian Creek in an Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland C Conference girls lacrosse matchup. Glick was fouled and it led to a free-position shot. She used her height to shoot over the goalie and the ball went into the top of the net.
— Kyle J. Andrews
Key 10, Mount Carmel 4: A three-goal deficit swiftly doubled as the Obezags monopolized the draw and overpowered the host Cougars in Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland C Conference play.
Senior midfielder Hannah Nairn scored four of those 10 goals, including two that sparked an onslaught from Key (4-4) at the top of the second half. Regaining a firm grasp against a budding Mount Carmel rally came down to focusing on good passes for the Obezags.” I think we were really focused on not letting that [get to us] and staying collected,” Nairn said.
The teams may have been even in draw controls for the first quarter, but it was Key that dominated the field. When Mount Carmel pulled the draw, twice, Key scooped the turnover and delivered it as a goal, twice. When the Obezags captured the draw, those, too, became goals.
Junior midfielder Lia Porterfield twice turned her own misfortune at the draw into Key goals. Down 4-0, the Cougars (0-6) huddled at a timeout. For a moment, Mount Carmel had Key in its sights. The hosts emerged with a goal along with the first two won draws, and closed the gap to three. Cate Trockenbrot led the charge, netting her first of two scores.
— Katherine Fominykh
Boys lacrosse
Archbishop Curley 18, Annapolis Area Christian 4: With little to no advanced scouting, Archbishop Curley junior attacker Caleb Haire said his Friars arrived at Annapolis Area Christian School with a general plan of attack for an Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association B Conference lacrosse showdown. Considering Curley left Anne Arundel County with a resounding victory, maybe just winging it should be the way to go the rest of the season.
”There wasn’t a real game plan,” said Haire, who exploded for seven goals in the win. “We couldn’t get any game film. We just came together as a team. We were able to exploit their defense and see their weaknesses real fast.”
Real fast indeed as Lee Rock opened the scoring 33 seconds into the match on a running shot from the right of the goal. Haire and Denzel Evans (three goals) each added a pair of first quarter goals for a 5-0 lead.
Haire scored on a counterattack and again after scooping a loose ball near the goal. Evans capitalized on a fast break and then finished after weaving through multiple defenders with under a minute left in the quarter.
— James Peters
Patterson Mill 14, Aberdeen 3: Preston Weinberg scored five goals and Fletcher Steinkraus had a hat trick to lead the visiting Huskies over the Eagles. Patterson Mill led 4-2 at the half.
Baseball
Patterson Mill 3, North Harford 2: The host Huskies (4-3) scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to beat the Hawks in an Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference baseball game.
Auden Laurentius singled and scored on an Ethan Shertzer squeeze play and Evan Celuch, who walked, later scored the winning run on Caleb Heymann’s RBI single.
Christian Shertzer pitched the win, allowing four hits and two walks, while striking out 12. Christian Shertzer also tripled and scored the first Huskies run and finished with two hits.
Mitchell Wittkamp tripled in one run and scored the other for North Harford (6-1) in the fifth, giving the Hawks a 2-1 lead.
Jeremy Weber took the loss, scattering seven hits and walking two, while striking out three.
— Randy McRoberts
C. Milton Wright 11, Fallston 7: Joe Klein hit two home runs and the Mustangs beat the Cougars. Winning pitcher Max Scurti allowed five runs on one hit in four innings and struck out four.
Perryville 13, Edgewood 3, 5 innings: The Panthers (3-3-1) won their second game in a row by beating the Rams. Zack Ayers hit a homer for Perryville.