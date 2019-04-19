Varsity roundup: (April 20): No. 9 Severna Park rallies past No. 12 Severn, 9-8, in double overtime

No. 12 Severn boys lacrosse was hoping to avoid its third loss this week after falling 13-5 to No. 1 Calvert Hall on Tuesday and 10-9 to No. 14 Broadneck on Thursday. It didn’t happen.

The host Admirals led with less than three minutes left in regulation before giving up two goals and falling 9-8 to No. 9 Severna Park in double overtime, Saturday.

Mikey Harmeyer scored the game-winner for the Falcons.

The visiting Falcons (9-1) bounced back from Thursday’s 13-6 loss to No. 10 Archbishop Spalding. The Admirals (3-10) led 4-3 at the half and held an 8-7 lead with 2:55 left in regulation before Severna Park scored the tying and winning goals. Jon Jarosz had a hat trick for Severn.

John Carroll 16, Northeast 4: Max Snellenberg scored a game-high seven goals and had two assists to lead the Patriots (6-6) past the Eagles (2-8) in the Public/Private Challenge at Chesapeake-AA. John Carroll opened with a 9-0 run in the first half. The Patriots scooped up 30 ground balls, took 39 shots and won 17 of 24 faceoffs.

Gerstell Academy 9, Winters Mill 5: Host Gerstell (2-9) early early surge of goals to come away with a win over Winters Mill (3-7) at their Fight in the Falcons Nest.

CJ Kovalsky scored two of his game-high three goals in the first quarter and helped Gerstell to score the first three goals in the game.

Johnny Hood netted an unassisted goal 19 seconds into the contest and that kicked-started Gerstell.

Kovalsky got involved next, when he finished a pass from Carson Houck for Gerstell’s second goal. To finish the early flurry of goals, Drew Huber scored an unassisted goal, making the game 3-0 with 7 minutes, 55 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

“It’s absolutely amazing, it fires us up, right off the bat we played with a lot of energy and today that carried through the entire game and I’m proud of everybody on our team,” Kovalsky said. “It feels so great, I feel like the energy of the team has been a little bit down because we’ve kept losing … but this win will carry far.”

--Danny Haines, Baltimore Sun Media Group

Girls lacrosse

Arundel 15, Queen Anne’s 10: The Wildcats (4-1) took a 13-4 lead in the first half and beat the Lions (6-2) at the South River Showcase. Arundel was led by Kathleen Bevan, Nicki Seven, Gabby Lavin, Morgan Gore and Caroline Keane on offense and Alexis Galarza, Maggie Lockard and Sydney Gilman on defense. The Wildcats have won their last two games.

Manchester Valley goes 1-1: The Mavericks (6-4) beat host Oakdale 12-11 on a game-winning goal from Maggie Azzam. But Man Valley lost to No. 9 Hereford, 15-5, in the Oakdale tournament title game. Mia Alvarez and Belle Wade had three goals each against Oakdale, and Josey Shaffer scored twice against the Bulls.

Liberty goes 0-2: The visiting Lions (5-5) fell to Hereford, 19-6, and host Oakdale, 15-14, at the Oakdale tournament. Heidi Ellis scored twice in the Hereford game, while Alanna Wray netted six goals and handed out three assists against the host Bears. Val Thompson added three goals against Oakdale.

Westminster 16, C. Milton Wright 15: Chloe Sedlar had five goals and Hannah Dintino netted seven for the Owls (6-3) at the South River tournament. Sara Tyssowski made 12 saves.