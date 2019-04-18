Varsity roundup (April 18): Brendan Kennedy and Vinny Facciponti's hat tricks helps Broadneck past Severn in boys lacrosse

Boys lacrosse

No. 14 Broadneck 10, No. 12 Severn 9: Brenden Kennedy had three goals and an assist and Vinny Facciponti also scored three goals to lead the Broadneck boys lacrosse team to a win over Severn on Thursday at the Public/Private Challenge at Severna Park.

Keegan Houser scored two goals, Bubba Bowen had a goal and two assists and Ben McGrady stopped eight shots for the Bruins. Facciponti won 17 of 23 faceoffs for Broadneck, which will face Archbishop Spalding on Saturday at Severn School.

Jon Jarosz scored three goals, Henry Rentz and Zack Kinsella each added two and Colin Ervan and AJ McNemar also scored for Severn, which will face Severna Park on Saturday afternoon at Severn School.

C. Milton Wright 16, North Harford 5: Andrew Preston made 16 saves, but the Hawks (2-4) fell to the host Mustangs (3-4) on Wednesday. North Harford goal scorers were Derek Caiazzo, Austin Borns, Austin Smith, Brennan Stewart and Dylan Jablon. C.M. Wright has won its last two games.

Girls lacrosse

No. 1 McDonogh 19, Maryvale 6: The host Eagles (14-0, 10-0 Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference) are three wins away from a perfect regular season. The Lions fell to 5-7-1, 4-6.

No. 5 Glenelg Country 17, Garrison Forest 3: The Dragons (11-3, 9-1 IAAM A Conference) built an 11-2 lead in the first half and routed the Grizzlies (1-12, 0-9). The win was the sixth straight and Glenelg travels to top-ranked McDonogh Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.

Baseball

No. 3 Dulaney 4, Northeast 3: Dulaney sophomore pitcher Todd Mozoki earned the victory and senior David Mathai notched the save as the Lions (10-1), nipped visiting Northeast A.A. (7-7).

Mozoki hurled 6 2/3 innings and allowed five hits, while striking out seven.

The Lions got three runs in the second inning, keyed by run-scoring singles by Tyler Tufano and Connor Stewart.Trailing 4-1 in the top of the seventh, the Eagles mounted a rally with two outs and nobody on.

Jan-Michael Finch started the rally with a hit and after Roco Tyree walked, Mozoki was relieved by Gabe Piche`.He walked Austin Dillon to load the bases and Brian Titus stroked a two-run singled off new reliever Mathai, making it 4-3.Mathai fanned Colby Sanders with a nasty curve ball to end the game.

-- Craig Clary, Baltimore Sun Media Group

St. Vincent Pallotti 13, Severn 6: The host Panthers (10-5, 8-4 Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association B Conference) scored eight runs in the third inning to take the lead for good and beat the Admirals (2-12, 2-10). Jeremiah Jenkins worked seven innings, gave up six runs on nine hits, walked one and struck out four for the win.

Sherwood 13, River Hill 7: Luke Cheng earned the win in relief and Michael Bouma, Lane Armour and Ethan Giacalone had multiple hits for the visiting Warriors (11-1). The Hawks fell to 6-5.

Softball

No. 4 McDonogh 8, Mount de Sales 1: Right-hander Kearstyn Chapman (3-0) went seven innings, gave up one run on three hits and struck out eight in the win for the host Eagles (10-2, 4-1 IAAM A Conference). McDonogh has won four in a row. The Sailors dropped to 8-4, 5-1.