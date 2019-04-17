Varsity roundup (April 17): Campbell Kline picks up 167th career hit in Severna Park's softball victory

Softball

No. 1 Severna Park 13, Meade 1: Campbell Kline (2-for-2) had her 167th career hit and the visiting Falcons (9-2) bounced back from Tuesday’s 5-0 loss to No. 5 Chesapeake-AA. The Falcons’ coaching staff believes Kline might have established a state record with her career hits. Starter Kylie Dingess worked two innings, gave up two hits and struck out three for the win. The Mustangs fell to 3-10.

No. 5 Chesapeake-AA 18, Broadneck 1: Winning pitcher Haley Downin threw a one-hitter and struck out 10 as the host Cougars (9-1) beat the Bruins (6-4). Offensively, Downin went 4-for-4 with three runs scored and five RBI’s and Brittany Ledson went 3-for-3 with three runs scored for Chesapeake.

Edgewood 21, Joppatowne 0: Bela Delcostello had two strikeouts and Tatyana Sanchez had four strikeouts in a combined one-hit shutout for the host Rams (6-4). Brooke Greaver had a home run and five RBI’s. The Mariners fell to 0-8.

Northeast 8, Arundel 4: Heather Barlage had three hits, including a double, an RBI and a run scored to lead the host Eagles (8-3) past the host Wildcats (4-7). Northeast trailed early before taking a 5-4 lead in the second inning.

Baseball

Harford Tech 2, Bohemia Manor 0: Nate Reed worked seven innings, gave up six hits, walked two and struck out nine as the visiting Cobras (10-2) shut out the Eagles (9-3). Reed went 2-for-3 with a run scored. TJ Kobert and Ryan Hunt each drove in a run for Harford Tech.

Patterson Mill 13, C. Milton Wright 7: Winning pitcher Christian Shertzer worked six innings, gave up five runs on six hits, walked two and struck out seven as the visiting Huskies (7-4) beat the Mustangs. C.M. Wright scored three runs in the third inning to take an early lead before Patterson Mill tied the score in the fourth inning and took a 6-3 lead in the fifth inning.

North Harford 11, North East 9: The visiting Hawks (7-5) scored six runs in the fourth inning and held off the Indians (4-5) to win. Sam Macatee (-for-4) drove in four runs and had a home run in the second inning and a triple in the third inning for North Harford. Winning pitcher Jackson Stockstill went three innings and gave up eight runs on nine hits.

Perryville 10, Havre de Grace 3: Freshman James Able gave up three hits over four innings and struck out four as the host Panthers (6-4) beat the Warriors (4-4). Perryville had eight RBI’s on seven hits and five stolen bases. The win ended a two-game losing streak.

Boys lacrosse

No. 15 Patterson Mill 14, Havre de Grace 9: Kevin Dyke had five goals and Connor Madsen had four goals to lead the host Huskies (8-0) past the Warriors (4-1). Patterson Mill travels to Gerstell on Saturday to face Tuscarora at 11 a.m. and the host Falcons at 2 p.m.

Glenelg Country 15, Gerstell Academy 8: Will Hopkins scored five goals to lead the host Dragons (7-3, 5-2 Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association B Conference) past the Falcons (1-8, 0-7) on Tuesday. Gerstell led 6-3 in the first half. The win ended a two-game losing streak.

Girls lacrosse

No. 1 McDonogh 15, Gerstell Academy 7: The Eagles (13-0, 9-0 Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference) opened with an 8-0 run and routed the Falcons (4-8, 3-7). McDonogh hosts Maryvale Thursday at 4 p.m.

No. 10 Roland Park 14, No. 14 Bryn Mawr 7: Amber Bustard made 12 saves and Kiki Shaw had a game-high six goals to lead the visiting Reds (9-4, 7-3 IAAM A Conference) over the Mawrtians (8-5, 6-4). Roland Park hosts Mount de Sales on Tuesday.

Catholic 9, Mercy 5: Olivia Tuck had a hat trick and Emma Scarbath made seven saves as the host Cubs (9-3, 7-3 IAAM B Conference) beat the Magic (4-7, 2-6). Catholic will face North Shore (N.Y.) at US Lacrosse 3 p.m. Wednesday.