Varsity roundup: (April 16): Kate Sites, Shay Ahearn help Glenelg Country trip Notre Dame Prep in girls lacrosse

Kate Sites scored four goals and Shay Ahearn added two goals, including the game-winner with just under a minute to play, as No. 5 Glenelg Country rallied to beat host No. 3 Notre Dame Prep 10-9 on Tuesday.

The Blazers, the defending Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference champions, led 9-8 before Sites tied the game with about 2 minutes left. Ahearn and Sites, who both will continue their careers next season at the University of Maryland, are considered two of the top eight seniors in the nation, according to Inside Lacrosse.

Glenelg Country (10-3 overall, 8-1 conference) held NDP (11-3, 8-1) to just two goals in the second half, while Ahearn dominated draw controls. Jaclyn Marszal also added two goals and two assits for the Dragons.

No. 7 Marriotts Ridge 18, No. 4 South River 9: Victoria Hensh scored six goals and Gracie Kennedy scored five to lead the Mustangs (7-1) past the Seahawks (7-2).

Catholic 12, St. John’s Catholic Prep 8: Sara Morales scored a game-high seven goals to lead the host Cubs (8-3, 6-3) past the Vikings (4-5, 3-5). Catholic has won four of its last five games.

John Carroll 15, Severn 9: Erin Scannell and Bryn Fitzkee each scored four goals to lead the Patriots past the Admirals. John Carroll broke a 3-3 tie with a 12-6 run in the second half.

Fellowship of Christian Athletes 19, Rockbridge Academy 9: Hannah Leubecker had six goals, five assists and won 14 draws to lead the host Falcons (9-3) past the Scots (0-3) on Monday. FCA led 13-2 in the first half.

Softball

No. 11 Patterson Mill 8, Bel Air 0: Winning pitcher Dakota Pitts worked seven innings, gave up four hits and struck out 12 as the Huskies (8-1) shut out the host Bobcats (5-3). Madison Knight went 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI for Patterson Mill. The victory was the third straight.

Northeast 6, Broadneck 3: Winning pitcher Taylor Norfolk worked seven innings, gave up two runs and struck out six as the host Eagles (8-3) topped the Bruins (6-4). Broadneck scored all of its runs in the seventh inning.

Baseball

Howard 12, Century 2: Howard junior Will Simmons had no doubt he would hit a home run in his fourth at-bat against visiting Century Tuesday afternoon. It was all he needed to hit for the cycle on a day where he barreled everything.

“I was feeling it,” Simmons said. “I had to. Everyone was telling me to get the homer.”

Unfortunately for the first baseman, he never got a chance to bat a fourth time because the Lions simply scored too many runs too quickly. The defending Class 4A state champions plated four in the first inning, five in the second and three in the fourth to beat the reigning 2A state champions, 12-2, in five innings and win their ninth consecutive game and improve to 11-1 overall. The Knights fell to 8-4.

Simmons had to settle for five RBIs, three runs scored and a double, single and triple in his three at-bats, while centerfielder Jerras Murray went 2-for-3 with three RBIs to lead an offense that is averaging 9.3 runs per game, best in Howard County.

Ryan Kulick, Howard’s No. 2 starter, allowed seven hits and two runs — one earned — while striking out five and walking one in four innings pitched, and at the plate he finished 3-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored.

-- Tim Schwartz, Baltimore Sun Media Group

Annapolis Area Christian 14, Friends 0: Matt Sowinski pitched four scoreless innings and struck out six and drove in the only run the Eagles needed with a triple that was part of a five-run first inning in a 14-0, five-inning victory. AACS (6-8) won its third straight and has gone 6-2 since the tough stretch to open the season

“It’s always tough when you’re losing,” said Simms, who is in his 50th year coaching an organized sport. “We’re starting to get healthy, and this was a good team effort.”

The Eagles won three straight following the 0-6 start, but back-to-back losses left them at 3-8. They responded by winning their last three by a combined 37-2. Tuesday’s win ran their record to 6-5 in the B Conference and moved them ahead of Friends into sixth place. The top six teams will qualify for the postseason.

-- Bob Hough, Baltimore Sun Media Group

Boys lacrosse

No. 1 Calvert Hall 13, Severn 5: Jackson Marshall made eight saves and North Carolina-bound Daniel Kelly had four goals and three assists to lead the visiting Cardinals (10-1, 5-0 Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference) past the Admirals (3-8, 1-4). The game was stuck at 5-2 in the first half, before Calvert Hall rattled off two, the final with 46 seconds left in the second quarter.

No. 2 St. Mary’s 9, No. 5 Boys’ Latin 8: Cole Erickson cut the lead to one with less than a minute to go, but the rally came up short for the host Lakers (7-6, 3-2 MIAA A Conference). The Saints (8-3, 2-4) took an 8-7 lead with 2:26 left in the third quarter and never trailed again. Boys’ Latin opened the scoring with a 3-0 run.

No. 6 Loyola Blakefield 12, Mount Saint Joseph 9: The visiting Dons (7-4, 4-2 MIAA A Conference) broke a 9-9 tie with a 3-0 run over the final 3:34. The Gaels fell to 2-10, 0-5.

No. 7 McDonogh 16, John Carroll 6: Penn-bound Matthew Hilgartner had four goals and an assist and Virginia-bound Liam Powderly had two goals and four assists to lead the visiting Eagles (8-4, 2-4 MIAA A Conference) past the Patriots (5-5, 1-4). McDonogh has won its last two after losing four straight.

Archbishop Curley 16, Park 4: Gage Collahan scored five goals to lead the host Friars (7-2, 6-0 MIAA B Conference) past the Bruins (3-4, 2-4). Curley travels to Gerstell next Wednesday.