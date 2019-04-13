Varsity roundup (April 13): Top-ranked Calvert Hall wins eighth straight in MIAA A Conference baseball

Baseball

No. 1 Calvert Hall 5, St. Mary’s 1: Winning pitcher Alex Khan went four innings, walked one and struck out three as the host Cardinals (15-2, 8-0 Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference) beat the Saints (1-9, 1-6). Nicholas Tamberino had a double and Jose Torres hit a two-run RBI triple for Calvert Hall. The Cardinals scored single runs in the first and third innings and three runs in the second inning. St. Mary’s lone run came in the sixth inning.

Calvert Hall will travel to No. 9 Gilman Monday at 4 p.m. The Greyhounds have won three in a row and are second in the league behind the Cardinals.

Softball

Chesapeake-AA 12, Annapolis 0: Kendall Thomas pitched a complete game one-hitter with nine strikeouts for her first varsity win Friday at Bachman Park. She also had hit a three-run RBI double. Courtney Croson went 2-for-2 with a two-run RBI double for the Cougars (8-1). The Panthers fell to (0-9).

Boys lacrosse

Bel Air 9, North Harford 7: Noah Persing, Dean Dugan and Andrew Tredinnick each scored twice to lead the Bobcats (2-2) past the host Hawks (2-3) Friday. Brandon DeJohn made 10 saves for Bel Air.

Girls lacrosse

St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes 8, Maryvale 7: The visiting Lions (5-6-1) opened with a 3-0 run before falling to the Saints (9-1). St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes outscored Maryvale, 5-3, in the second half.