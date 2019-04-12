Varsity roundup (April 12): St. Mary's limits Gilman for 8-6 boys lacrosse victory

No. 2 St. Mary’s boys lacrosse got off to a fast start and used tough defense to stifle No. 3 Gilman, 8-6, Friday.

The host Saints (7-3, 3-1 Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference) held the Greyhounds (7-3, 2-1) scoreless from 3 minutes left in the first half to less than eight minutes left in the game. St. Mary’s opened with a 3-0 run. The Saints were led by Garrett Nilsen, Nick Lilly and Scout Ripley all with two goals. Gilman goalie Noah Klein made 10 saves.

No. 4 St. Paul’s 19, John Carroll 11: Andrew Milani and Troy Barathelme each scored five goals to lead the host Crusaders (7-2, 4-1 MIAA A Conference) past the Patriots (4-5, 0-4). St. Paul’s opened with a 5-0 run and led 14-4 in the first half.

No. 6 McDonogh 7, No. 10 Archbishop Spalding 4: The visiting Eagles (7-4, 1-4 MIAA A Conference) trailed 3-2 in the first half, but used a second-half rally to claim their first conference victory. Race Ripley scored twice for the Cavaliers (6-5, 2-3).

Severn 8, Mount Saint Joseph 5: Jon Jarosz and Henry Rentz each scored twice to lead the host Admirals (3-7, 1-3 MIAA A Conference) past the Gaels (2-9, 0-4). The win broke a four-game losing streak.

Archbishop Curley 21, St. John’s Catholic Prep 9: Nick Ramage had a hat trick to lead the Friars (6-2, 5-0 MIAA B Conference) past the host Vikings (2-7, 2-5). Curley bounced back from a 7-5 loss to Dulaney on Monday.

Towson 8, Catonsville 4: The Generals (6-2) scored five unanswered goals in the third quarter to overcome a 3-2 deficit to beat the host Comets (2-5).

Rory Bateman (three goals) led the Generals and Mason Hickman, Rob Welling, Jack Carter, Leighton Bechdel and Grant Kuehn also scored.

Catonsville’s scoring came from Brian Ruppel, Chris Huppman, Jack Maher and Evan Cunningham.

-- Craig Clary, Baltimore Sun Media Group

Girls lacrosse

No. 1 McDonogh 9, Bishop Ireton (Va.) 7: The host Eagles (12-0) scored the last three goals to beat the Cardinals (8-3). The game featured six ties and the loss ended a six-game winning streak.

Gerstell Academy 15, Severn 9: Lauren Messinese scored four goals and Abigail Morrison had a hat trick to lead the Falcons (4-6, 3-5 Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference) over the host Admirals (0-10, 0-9).

Patterson Mill 16, Loch Raven 15: Sydney Beck scored four goals and Kate Springer, Elise Alders and Anna Salerno each had a hat trick to lead the host Huskies (2-5) past the Raiders (0-6).

Fellowship of Christian Athletes 19, Arundel 11: Hannah Leubecker scored nine goals and Ashley Waldhauser had five goals to lead the host Falcons (8-3) past the Wildcats (3-1) on Thursday. FCA led 10-6 in the first half.

Baseball

North Harford 7, Rising Sun 6: Mill Heinze (2-for-4) hit a two-run RBI single on an 0-2 count in the sixth inning to break a 5-5 tie as the host Hawks (6-4) held on to beat the Tigers (3-4). Rising Sun outhit North Harford, 10-4. Winning pitcher Zach Goodman gave up one run on one hit and struck out one.

Mount Carmel 11, Park 6: Alex McCoy hit a grand slam in the fifth inning to lead the host Cougars (10-5, 7-4 MIAA B Conference) past the Bruins. Right-hander Troy Baier (3-0) worked 5 2/3 innings for the win.

Harford Tech 14, Edgewood 1: Nate Reed gave up one run on two hits, walked two and struck out 11 in the win for the visiting Cobras (9-2) over the Rams (0-7). Colin Childs went 2-for-3 with three RBI’s and Conor Henderson went 2-for-3 with a single, a double, a sacrifice fly, a stolen base and two RBI’s for Harford Tech.

Glenelg Country 16, Severn 6: The visiting Dragons (10-1, 9-1 MIAA B Conference) scored five runs in the second and fourth innings and beat the Admirals (2-9, 2-7). Tyler Russp (3-for-4) hit two doubles and had two RBI’s for Glenelg, which will host Severn Monday at 4:15 p.m.

Softball

No. 1 Severna Park 11, Old Mill 1: Winning pitcher Kylie Dingess worked five innings, gave up one run on two hits, walked one and struck out four for the host Falcons (8-1). Dingess hit a two-run home run. Severna Park scored seven runs in the third inning. The Patriots fell to 3-6.

Edgewood 10, Harford Tech 2: Tayana Sanchez struck out two and hit a triple to lead the host Rams (4-4) past the Cobras (2-6). Edgewood scored five runs in the fourth inning.