Varsity roundup (April 11): Catonsville slips past Eastern Tech, 3-2, in eight innings in baseball

Baseball

No. 15 Catonsville 3, Eastern Tech 2, 8 innings: Sam Brown drove home Josh Tingler with a run-scoring single in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift the host Comets (9-2) over the Mavericks (1-5).

Catonsville junior Mark Brady went 3-for-4 and ended his week with 11 hits in 16 at bats and seven RBIs for Catonsville, which won three of four.

He also earned the win on the mound with two strikeouts in one scoreless inning.

Brady relieved senior Ben Hall, who pitched four hitless innings with five strikeouts.

“He (Hall) is doing everything right,” Catonsville coach Eric Warm said. “He’s being a phenomenal team player.”

-- Craig Clary, Baltimore Sun Media Group

Archbishop Curley 10, St. Mary’s 2: The visiting Friars (5-6, 4-5 MIAA A Conference) scored three runs in the fourth inning and five runs in the sixth to pull away from the Saints (1-8, 1 -5) Wednesday. Gavin Evans hit a two-run RBI single and Jake Michel went five innings, gave up two runs on seven hits, walked four and struck out three in the win for Curley.

Browse photos of spring sports in the Baltimore area during the 2019 varsity season.

No. 4 Notre Dame Prep 10, No. 11 St. Paul’s 8: The host Blazers (11-2, 9-0 Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference) broke an early 3-3 tie and stayed ahead the rest of the way to beat the Gators (6-5, 4-4). Nancy Halleron had a hat trick and Ellie Curry and Halley Koras scored two goals each.

Maryvale 13, No. 7 Roland Park 12, OT: Amber Bustard made 11 saves and Kiki Shaw had four goals, but the visiting Reds (7-3, 6-2 IAAM A Conference) fell in overtime to the Lions (5-5-1, 4-5). Maryvale has won three of its past four games.

Fellowship of Christian Athletes 20, Calverton 6: Hannah Leubecker scored a game-high eight goals and Sam Deiaco had five goals to lead the host Falcons (7-3) past the Cougars (0-2) Wednesday. Ashley Ehrmantraut had a hat trick for Calverton, which trailed 12-2 at the half.

Softball

No. 4 McDonogh 13, No. 15 Catonsville 8: Leadoff batter Harper Allee-Press had three hits and Abby Nevin added two hits to lead the visiting Eagles (7-2) past the Comets (7-2).

Allee-Press was the winning pitcher and Andrea Ottomano earned the save for McDonogh, which rallied from a 7-4 deficit with six runs in the top of the sixth inning.

Senior Erin Kreis was 3-for-4 with her second home run of the week and freshman Ally Lemerise was 2-for-3 with three RBIs for Catonsville, which had a 5-game winning streak ended.

“It was a crazy game, there were more squibbers and loopers, but it went both ways,” said Catonsville coach Steve McCleary, whose squad’s only losses came against Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference foes Mount de Sales and McDonogh. “That’s a nice team over there, they can swing it.”

-- Craig Clary, Baltimore Sun Media Group

No. 10 Eastern Tech 20, Hereford 0: Abbie Heagy (3-for-3) hit a double and two home runs and had six RBI’s to lead the visiting Mavericks (6-2) past the Bulls (1-8). Starter Mackenzie Burton gave up one hit in four innings in the shutout for Eastern Tech and Olivia Bangs worked one inning of relief.