Varsity roundup (April 10): Matthew Wyatt's shutout lifts Loyola Blakefield past Mount Saint Joseph in baseball

Baseball

Loyola Blakefield 10, No. 11 Mount Saint Joseph 0: Virginia-bound Matthew Wyatt threw a complete-game shutout to lift the visiting Dons (4-6, 4-4 Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference) over the Gaels (7-4, 5-3). Wyatt went seven innings, gave up three hits, walked two and struck out 12. The victory was the third straight for Loyola, which was ranked third earlier in the season.

No. 14 Bel Air 8, Patterson Mill 2: Seniors Tyler Schimming pitched and Josh Stocum hit the Bobcats (7-1, 4-1 Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference) to a win over the visiting Huskies (6-3, 3-2)

Schimming threw a complete game, scattering eight hits for two runs. He struck out just one, but walked none.

Stocum went 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs to lead the Bobcats' nine-hit attack.

-- Randall L. McRoberts, Baltimore Sun Media Group

McDonogh 8, John Carroll 6: Logan Lach hit a two-run homer and Kris Jenner threw five innings to lead the host Eagles (8-6, 5-3 MIAA A Conference) past the Patriots (10-3, 4-4). McDonogh has won its last two games.

Perryville 6, Aberdeen 3: Mike Newsome (3-for-3) hit two doubles and a home run and scored three runs to lead the host Panthers (5-2) past the Eagles (1-6). Newsome also worked the seventh inning to get the save.

C. Milton Wright 7, North Harford 4: The Mustangs () had 11 hits and beat the Hawks (). Jackson Stockstill went 3-for-4 and as a starter went six innings, gave up two runs on eight hits and struck out four for North Harford.

Harford Tech 11, Joppatowne 6: The visiting Cobras (8-2) drove in 11 runs on 12 hits to beat the host Mariners (0-4). Brennen Schneider went 2-for-2 with a stolen base, a walk, two runs scored, a double and a home run. He also pitched four innings and struck out seven for the win.

Softball

No. 1 Severna Park 4, North County 1: Winning pitcher Kylie Dingess worked seven innings, gave up one run on six hits, walked one and struck out one as the host Falcons (8-1) beat the Knights (5-3). Campbell Kline went 3-for-3 with a run scored, four RBIs, a double and a home run for Severna Park, which is tied with a 6-1 record with No. 6 Glen Burnie and No. 8 Chesapeake-AA at the top of the Anne Arundel county league standings.

Edgewood 4, Aberdeen 1: Reliever Tatyana Sanchez got a strike out and hit a home run, Julia Spinner had a home run too, to lead the host Rams (4-4) past the Eagles (2-4). Edgewood took a 2-0 lead in the second inning, traded runs in the fourth inning and added another run in the fifth inning.

St. Paul’s 5, Bryn Mawr 4: Kathe Hobbs hit the go-ahead run on a 1-1 count in the fifth inning and the host Gators (5-0, 5-0 Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland B Conference) held on to beat the Mawrtians (3-3, 2-3). Emily Issing went 3-for-3 to lead St. Paul’s offense.

Boys lacrosse

Saints Peter & Paul 5, Glenelg Country 4: Thomas Messick had a hat trick and Aidan Ryan had two goals to lead the Sabres (5-4, 4-2 MIAA B Conference) past the host Dragons (6-3, 4-2) on Tuesday. Will Hopkins had a goal and two assists for Glenelg, which has lost its last two games. Saints Peter & Paul have won three in a row.