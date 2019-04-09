Varsity roundup (April 9): Klein, Dietrick help Gilman turn aside Spalding in boys lacrosse

Boys Lacrosse

No. 3 Gilman 14, No. 10 Archbishop Spalding 4: Noah Klein made 10 saves and Duncan Dietrick had four saves and the host Greyhounds (7-2, 2-0 Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference) held the Cavaliers (6-4, 2-2) scoreless for two quarters and led 12-2 to start the fourth quarter. Sam King had a hat trick and Andy Andrews, Will Godine and Pierce Washburn each finished with two goals.

No. 4 St. Paul’s 14, Mount Saint Joseph 2: The visiting Crusaders (6-2, 3-1 MIAA A Conference) opened with an 8-0 run and routed the Gaels (2-8, 0-3). St. Paul’s had four two-goal scorers: Andrew Milani, Kevin Andrews, Tyler Harry and Rory Jones. Mount Saint Joseph scored late in the third and fourth quarters.

No. 5 Loyola Blakefield 12, No. 11 Severn 10: The host Dons (6-3, 3-1 MIAA A Conference) got off to a slow start, but a second-half push got them past the Admirals (2-7, 0-3). Loyola trailed 3-0 early in the game before taking a 6-5 lead with a 1:26 left in the first half. The Dons never trailed again.

Jon Jarosz and Colin Ervin each had a hat trick for Severn.

No. 7 Boys’ Latin 11, No. 6 McDonogh 10: Garrett Glatz completed his hat trick and scored the eventual game-winner for an 11-8 lead with 4:56 left to play and the visiting Lakers (6-5, 2-1 MIAA A Conference) held on to beat the Eagles (6-4, 0-4). Dom Pietramala ended a 6-6 tie with the go-ahead goal with a 1:36 left in the third quarter and Boys’ Latin stayed out in front the rest of the way. Glatz, Pietramala and Cam Spencer each finished with a hat trick for the Lakers.

McDonogh has lost four in a row, all league games, and hasn’t won a game since a 12-11 decision over Culver Academy (Ind.) on March 25.

No. 12 Broadneck 14, No. 14 Glenelg 13, OT: Brenden Kennedy scored the game-winner two minutes into overtime to lift the visiting Bruins (5-0) over the Gladiators (3-3).

No. 13 Marriotts Ridge 14, Southern 5: Charlie Reynolds scored a game-high five goals to lead the host Mustangs (5-1) past the Bulldogs (0-6). Marriotts Ridge led 10-0 in the first half.

Girls lacrosse

No. 8 Archbishop Spalding 16, Severn 5: Paige Gunning made five saves and Kristin O’Neill scored a game-high four goals to lead the host Cavaliers (7-3, 4-3 Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference) past the Admirals (0-9, 0-8). Lindsay Beardmore and Lily Grant each scored three goals for Spalding, which led 11-2 in the first half.

Baseball

Patterson Mill 7, Fallston 6: Nick Santoro hit a two-run RBI single in the sixth inning to win the game for the visiting Huskies (6-2). Santoro also worked two innings, gave up two hits, walked one and struck out one for the save. The Cougars fell to 4-3.

Softball

No. 12 Patterson Mill 11, No. 9 C. Milton Wright 8: The host Huskies (7-1) piled on the Mustangs (4-2) early and often, building a significant enough lead to survive a late rally and win.

“We were almost entering the season happy to be here. With our goals set, hey, if we can finish middle of the pack. We didn’t want to embarrass ourselves,” Horton said. “And now, after the first third of the season’s over, we’ve not just held our own but proven we deserve to be here as a team.”

A game-plan to put the Mustangs on the fritz had been designed around sophomore pitcher Dakota Pitts, who carried it out to the tee.

Pitts tossed four strikeouts and surrendered just three runs through six innings before getting into a bit of a seventh-inning jam in which she allowed CMW to score five runs, two off of a home run.

— Katherine Fominykh, Baltimore Sun Media Group