Varsity roundup (April 6): No. 1 McDonogh girls rally to win, 8-7, in lacrosse

In a matchup of the top two teams in the Under Armour/Inside Lacrosse Girls' Top 25 High School Power Rankings, visiting No. 1 McDonogh rallied from a late two-goal deficit Saturday to edge No. 2 Manhasset (N.Y.), 8-7.

Junior midfielder Kayla Abernathy scored the tying and go-ahead goals off feeds from North Carolina-bound midfielder Julia Dorsey, the latter coming with 11:28 remaining. Dorsey finished with two goals and two assists for the Eagles, and Abernathy added a pair of goals.

McDonogh (9-0), which has won 207 of its past 208 games, took control between the 30s by winning draw controls in the second half.

Kent Island 12, Mount de Sales 11: The visiting Buccaneers improved to 4-0 and the Sailors (2-6) have lost two of their last three games. Mount de Sales will host John Carroll, who lost 11-9 to Maryvale, on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Boys lacrosse

No. 6 Boys’ Latin 13, John Carroll 7: Ben Smith scored three of his game-high four goals in the first half as the Lakers (5-5, 1-1 Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference) routed the Patriots (3-4, 0-2) at US Lacrosse.The victory snapped a three-game losing streak for Boys Latin, which hosts No. 3 McDonogh on Tuesday. John Carroll’s losing streak got extended to four games.

Baseball

Mount Carmel 6, St. John’s Catholic Prep 4: Winning pitcher Spencer Knotts improved to 3-1 as the host Cougars (7-5, 4-4 MIAA B Conference) beat the Vikings (2-9, 2-5).