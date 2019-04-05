Varsity roundup (April 5): Nathan Reed throws 2-hit shutout in Harford Tech's baseball win over Perryville

Baseball

No. 14 Harford Tech 2, Perryville 0: Nathan Reed threw a complete-game shutout for the visiting Cobras (8-1). Reed gave up two hits, walked two and struck out two for his fifth win of the season. Ryan Hunt went 2-for-3 with a single, double and an RBI and TJ Kobert went 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored for Harford Tech. Austin Bowman and Seth Bolton had the only hits for the Panthers (3-2).

Bel Air 11, North Harford 6: The visiting Bobcats (4-2) scored six runs in the fourth inning and beat the Hawks (3-3). Bel Air’s Josh Stocum went 2-for-4 and Austin Rohlfing struck out seven for the win.

Girls lacrosse

No. 9 Bryn Mawr 19, Severn 4: Anna Andrews and Emma Rubin each had a hat trick to lead the host Mawrtians (6-3, 4-2 Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference) past the Admirals (0-8, 0-7). Bryn Mawr had 12 scorers. the win broke a two-game losing streak.

Boys lacrosse

No. 2 St. Paul’s 15, No. 8 Severn 10: The host Saints (5-2, 2-1 Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference) used a 4-0 run in the first quarter to create space from the Admirals (2-6, 0-2). Tyler Harry had four goals and an assist for St. Paul’s. The game was tied 1-1 and Harry scored two goals back-to-back during the run.

No. 5 St. Mary’s 14, No. 7 Loyola Blakefield 7: Ian Krampf scored two in a row to break a 3-3 tie and the Saints (6-2, 3 -0 MIAA A Conference) went on a 7-0 run and beat the visiting Dons (5-3, 2-1). Loyola started fast with a 2-0 lead, but St. Mary’s built a 6-3 lead in the first half. Garrett Nilsen finished with four goals for the Saints, who travel to No. 1 Calvert Hall Tuesday.

No. 11 Archbishop Spalding 11, Mount Saint Joseph 6: The host Cavaliers (6-3, 2-1 MIAA A Conference) used a 5-0 run to take control in the first half and beat the Gaels (2-7, 0-2). Burke Webb and Josh Tang each scored twice in the first half for a 7-3 Spalding advantage.

Archbishop Curley 11, Glenelg Country 7: Nate Rollins scored four goals to lead the Friars (5-1, 4-0 MIAA B Conference) past the host Dragons (6-2, 4-1). Curley led 11-4 at the half.

Softball

Fallston 15, Edgewood 4: The visiting Cougars (3-2) scored nine runs in the fourth inning and beat the Rams (2-2). Brooke Greaver had a triple and an RBI for Edgewood.