Varsity roundup (April 4): No. 1 Severna Park outlasts Northeast in softball

Kylie Dingess protected the lead and No. 1 Severna Park won 2-1 over host Northeast in softball Thursday.

The Falcons improved to 6-0 and the Eagles fell to 4-3.

Dingess worked seven innings, gave up one run on five hits, walked one and struck out two. Severna Park led 2-0 in the top of the fifth inning. The game featured nine hits.

No. 8 Chesapeake-AA 12, Southern 0: Jerzie Nutile (1-0) worked five innings and struck out six in a no-hitter for the host Cougars (4-1) on Wednesday. The Bulldogs (0-5) had one runner, the leadoff, reach base after being hit with a pitch. Freshman Devan Wenger hit a two-run home run and freshman Kendall Thomas drove in two runs on an RBI single in the third inning.

Dulaney 11, No. 3 Eastern Tech 6: The visiting Lions (4-3) scored five runs in the first inning and never trailed upsetting the Mavericks (3-1). Jenna Isaacson had a double and a home run for Dulaney, which scored four runs in the fourth inning.

North County 6, No. 7 River Hill 1: The host Knights (4-2) upset the Hawks (5-1). North County led 2-1 before scoring four runs on a grand slam in the sixth inning.

Baseball

Mount Hebron 5, Glenelg 1: Winning pitcher Magnus Dunn had 18 strikeouts and had three hits on offense to lead the host Vikings (6-0) past the Gladiators (0-5-1) on Wednesday. Glenelg scored its lone run in the seventh inning.

Boys lacrosse

No. 9 Westminster 14, Manchester Valley 6: The visiting Owls (6-0) outscored Mavericks (3-2), 7-3, in each half. Justin Hulse (4 goals, one assist), Chase Buckwalter (2 goals, 3 assists) and Bubba Love (2 goals, 2 assists) led Westminster.

Girls lacrosse

St. Mary’s 19, Gerstell 13: Emma Driggs won 19 draws and Bryce Pfundstein, Maggie Aumiller and Kaitlyn Panebianco each scored four goals to lead the Saints (4-4, 3-4 Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference) past the host Falcons (1-5, 1-5). St. Mary’s led 9-5 in the first half.

Patterson Mill 8, Fallston 5: Beth Bruck and Katie Spriinger each had a hat trick to lead the visiting Huskies (2-4) past the Cougars (3-2). Faith Treptow made nine saves for Patterson Mill.

C. Milton Wright 12, Bel Air 7: Taylor Marchetti and Haley Cummins scored three goals each to lead the visiting Mustangs (1-1) past the Bobcats (1-1).