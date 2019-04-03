Varsity roundup (April 3): Kylie Dingess helps top-ranked Severna Park win sixth straight in softball

Softball

No. 1 Severna Park 16, Southern 4: Winning pitcher Kylie Dingess worked one inning and struck out two as the visiting Falcons (6-0) beat the Bulldogs (1-5). Offensively, Dingess went 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI. Severna Park scored eight runs in the first inning.

No. 7 River Hill 13, Wilde Lake 0: Winning pitcher Jenna Kenyon threw a two-hitter and struck out 10 as the visiting Hawks (6-0) shut out the Wildecats (3-7). Delanie Vintz went 4-for-4 with a triple and four RBI’s and Brooke Gettier went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and a double for River Hill.

No. 10 Hammond 18 Oakland Mills 3: The host Bears (6-1) scored 11 runs in the first inning and routed the Scorpions (0-5). Hammond’s Kaylee Beahm and Taylor Liguori each homered. It was Beahm’s first home run and Liguori’s second of the season.

Northeast 9, Meade 0: Winning pitcher Mallorie Hetzel worked seven innings, gave up four hits and struck out seven as the host Eagles (4-2) shut out the Mustangs (0-5). Madison Schelfe had three hits, including a double, and two RBI’s and Gabrielle Baquol had two hits, an RBI and three stolen bases for Northeast.

Havre de Grace 12, Edgewood 9: The visiting Warriors (1-3) scored four runs in the first inning and rolled past the Rams (3-3). Julia Spinner and Tatyana Sanchez each hit a triple for Edgewood.

Baseball

North Harford 4, Fallston 3: Mill Heinze hit a walkoff single in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the host Hawks (4-2) over the Cougars (4-1). Jackson Stockstill hit a two-run triple in the first inning for North Harford. Winning pitcher Bobby Duffy went two innings, gave up one run on one hit, walked one and struck out five. Fallston had seven hits led by Alex Baily and Josh Bogdan.

Harford Tech 14, Edgewood 1: Ryan Hunt went 3-for-3 with two RBI’s and Parker McIlhenney went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI’s to lead the host Cobras (6-0) past the Rams (0-5). Nate Reed worked 2 2/3 innings, gave up one run on two hits and struck out five for the win.

Patterson Mill 12, Rising Sun 8: Lucas Rivera went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and three RBI’s and Michael Segreti went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI’s to lead the Huskies (5-1) past the host Tigers (2-4). Patterson Mill scored 10 runs in the fourth inning to win.

Havre de Grace 13, Aberdeen 8: Winning pitcher Alex Gresock allowed one hit and walked five over four innings for the win as the host Warriors (2-1) beat the Eagles (0-5).

Boys lacrosse

Dulaney 9, Perry Hall 8, OT: Justin White scored the game-winning goal to lift the visiting Lions (2-0) over the Gators (2-3) in overtime. Liam Crouse had the tying goal for Perry Hall to force overtime.

Chesapeake-AA 17, Hammond 2: Dylan Wolfe had three goals and three assists and Thomas Bullen had three goals to lead the host Cougars (3-2) past the Bears (0-4). Chesapeake led 10-1 in the first quarter.

Girls lacrosse

No. 11 Hereford 19, Catonsville 11: Hereford senior Libby May scored a team-high eight goals and scooped 12 ground balls to lead the No. 11 Bulls (5-0) over the host Comets (3-1).

Senior Isabella Peterson added five goals and her younger sister, freshman Jordan Peterson, chipped in three for the winners.

-- By Craig Clary, Baltimore Sun Media Group

Mount Hebron 18, Annapolis 17: Ellie Miller scored five goals and Peyton Sims had a hat trick to lead the host Vikings (2-1) over the Panthers (2-2).