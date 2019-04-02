Varsity roundup (April 2): No. 1 Calvert Hall blasts John Carroll, 15-2, for fifth straight lacrosse victory

No. 1 Calvert Hall lacrosse racked up its fifth straight victory with a 15-2 rout over host John Carroll on Tuesday.
The Cardinals improved to 7-1, 2-0 Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference and the Patriots fell to 3-3, 0-2.
Jackson Marshall made four saves and Tommy Lubin had five saves and Daniel Kelly had three goals and an assist and Grant Mitchell had a goal and three assists for Calvert Hall, which hosts No. 3 McDonogh on Friday.
No. 7 Loyola Blakefield 10, No. 3 McDonogh 8: The host Dons (5-2, 2-0 MIAA A Conference) broke a 3-3 halftime tie with a second-half surge to upset the Eagles (6-2, 0-2). Loyola led 5-4 with 3:25 left in the third and never gave up the lead the rest of the way.
No. 4 Gilman 11, Mount Saint Joseph 1: Noah Klein made three saves and Will Godine had a hat trick to lead the Greyhounds (6-2, 1-0 MIAA A Conference) past the host Gaels (2-6, 0-1). Gilman had 11 players with at least a goal or an assist.
No. 11 Archbishop Spalding 11, No. 8 Severn 10, OT: Jake Oliver made 15 saves, including two in overtime, as the Cavaliers (5-3, 1-1 MIAA A conference) beat the host Admirals (2-5, 0-1). Will Sherwood had four goals and Russell Melendez had three goals and an assist for Spalding.
Glenelg Country 9, Park 7: Will Hopkins scored a game-high five goals to lead the host Dragons (6-1, 4-0 MIAA B Conference) past the Bruins (2-2, 1-2). Glenelg Country led 5-4 at the half.
Archbishop Curley 14, Friends 3: Scott Kahl had five goals and three assists to lead the host Friars (4-1, 3-0 MIAA B Conference) past the Quakers (2-3, 1-2). Curley has won three straight.
Patterson Mill 11, Aberdeen 3: Chance Urban scored four goals to lead the visiting Huskies (4-0) past the Eagles (2-2). Patterson Mill led 6-0 in the first half.
Girls lacrosse
No. 1 McDonogh 15, Severn 5: The host Eagles (7-0, 5-0 Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference) won 15 of 20 draw controls and outshot the Admirals (0-7, 0-6), 29-11, to win. Blair Pearre and Kori Edmondson each had a hat trick for McDonogh, which travels to No. 10 St. Paul’s Thursday at 4:15 p.m.
No. 6 Roland Park 12, John Carroll 9: Kaitlin Shaw scored five goals and Katherine Riehl and Shannon Smith each scored three goals to lead the host Reds (7-1, 6-0 IAAM A Conference) past the Patriots (3-4, 2-4). Amber Bustard made 10 saves for Roland Park.
Gerstell 15, Mount de Sales 14, OT: The visiting Falcons (1-5, 1-4 IAAM) got their fist A Conference victory beating the Sailors (1-5, 1-3). Lauren Messinese had the tying goal and Kylie Redman forced a turnover to setup the game-winning goal by Emily Messinese.
Softball
No. 14 Catonsville 2, No. 3 Eastern Tech 0: Winning pitcher Sami Sisolak gave up three hits and the visiting Comets (4-1) scored a run in the second and sixth innings to shut out the Mavericks (3-1).