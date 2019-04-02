Varsity roundup (April 2): No. 1 Calvert Hall blasts John Carroll, 15-2, for fifth straight lacrosse victory

No. 1 Calvert Hall lacrosse racked up its fifth straight victory with a 15-2 rout over host John Carroll on Tuesday.

The Cardinals improved to 7-1, 2-0 Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference and the Patriots fell to 3-3, 0-2.

Jackson Marshall made four saves and Tommy Lubin had five saves and Daniel Kelly had three goals and an assist and Grant Mitchell had a goal and three assists for Calvert Hall, which hosts No. 3 McDonogh on Friday.

No. 7 Loyola Blakefield 10, No. 3 McDonogh 8: The host Dons (5-2, 2-0 MIAA A Conference) broke a 3-3 halftime tie with a second-half surge to upset the Eagles (6-2, 0-2). Loyola led 5-4 with 3:25 left in the third and never gave up the lead the rest of the way.

No. 4 Gilman 11, Mount Saint Joseph 1: Noah Klein made three saves and Will Godine had a hat trick to lead the Greyhounds (6-2, 1-0 MIAA A Conference) past the host Gaels (2-6, 0-1). Gilman had 11 players with at least a goal or an assist.

No. 11 Archbishop Spalding 11, No. 8 Severn 10, OT: Jake Oliver made 15 saves, including two in overtime, as the Cavaliers (5-3, 1-1 MIAA A conference) beat the host Admirals (2-5, 0-1). Will Sherwood had four goals and Russell Melendez had three goals and an assist for Spalding.

Browse photos of spring sports in the Baltimore area during the 2019 varsity season.

Glenelg Country 9, Park 7: Will Hopkins scored a game-high five goals to lead the host Dragons (6-1, 4-0 MIAA B Conference) past the Bruins (2-2, 1-2). Glenelg Country led 5-4 at the half.

Archbishop Curley 14, Friends 3: Scott Kahl had five goals and three assists to lead the host Friars (4-1, 3-0 MIAA B Conference) past the Quakers (2-3, 1-2). Curley has won three straight.

Patterson Mill 11, Aberdeen 3: Chance Urban scored four goals to lead the visiting Huskies (4-0) past the Eagles (2-2). Patterson Mill led 6-0 in the first half.

Girls lacrosse

No. 1 McDonogh 15, Severn 5: The host Eagles (7-0, 5-0 Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference) won 15 of 20 draw controls and outshot the Admirals (0-7, 0-6), 29-11, to win. Blair Pearre and Kori Edmondson each had a hat trick for McDonogh, which travels to No. 10 St. Paul’s Thursday at 4:15 p.m.

No. 6 Roland Park 12, John Carroll 9: Kaitlin Shaw scored five goals and Katherine Riehl and Shannon Smith each scored three goals to lead the host Reds (7-1, 6-0 IAAM A Conference) past the Patriots (3-4, 2-4). Amber Bustard made 10 saves for Roland Park.

Gerstell 15, Mount de Sales 14, OT: The visiting Falcons (1-5, 1-4 IAAM) got their fist A Conference victory beating the Sailors (1-5, 1-3). Lauren Messinese had the tying goal and Kylie Redman forced a turnover to setup the game-winning goal by Emily Messinese.

Softball

No. 14 Catonsville 2, No. 3 Eastern Tech 0: Winning pitcher Sami Sisolak gave up three hits and the visiting Comets (4-1) scored a run in the second and sixth innings to shut out the Mavericks (3-1).



