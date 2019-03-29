Varsity roundup and scoreboard (March 29): No. 1 McDonogh girls lacrosse survives No. 9 Bryn Mawr

Clinging to a one-goal lead early in the second half, top-ranked McDonogh scored five straight over the final 19:16 to pull away for a 17-11 win over host No. 9 Bryn Mawr on Friday in a key early-season Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference game.

Blair Pearre, a first-team All-Metro midfield headed to Towson University, had three goals, two assists and seven draw controls for the Eagles.

McDonogh (6-0 overall, 4-0 conference), ranked No. 2 in the Nike/US Lacrosse High School Girls' Preseason National Top 25, now has won 204 of its past 205 games,

Junior Abbey Hurlbrink, a midfielder who is committed to Johns Hopkins, had four goals and an assist to lead Bryn Mawr (4-2, 3-1).

— Rich Scherr, For the Baltimore Sun

Browse photos of spring sports in the Baltimore area during the 2019 varsity season.

No. 8 Roland Park 14, Dulaney 9: Shannon Smith had four goals to lead the host Reds (6-1) past the Lions (0-2). Amber Bustard made six saves for Roland Park, which has won five in a row and hosts John Carroll Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Broadneck 13, Arundel 12: Alexis Sullivan and Kaala Puglisi combined for 10 points to lead the host Bruins (2-1) past the Wildcats (1-1).

Bel Air 13, Howard 9: Maggi Hall scored a game-high seven goals to lead the visiting Bobcats (1-0) past the Lions (0-2).

Boys lacrosse

No. 6 St. Paul’s 12, No. 2 McDonogh 9: Logan Santos scored four goals and the visiting Crusaders (4-1, 1-0 Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference) toppled the Eagles (6-1, 0-1). St. Paul’s took a 7-5 lead in the first half, but McDonogh tied the game at 8 with a 1:16 left in the third quarter. The Crusaders answered with a 2-0 run.

No. 4 Gilman 11, Severn 6: Sam King scored four goals and Andy Andrews had a hat trick to lead the host Greyhounds (5-2, 1-0 MIAA A Conference) past the Admirals (2-4, 0-1). Gilman led 8-3 with 3:53 left in the third quarter. The victory was the fourth straight.

Baseball

No. 11 Bel Air 5, Rising Sun 4, 9 innings: Austin Rohlfing pitched 2 1/3 innings of relief to get the win for the host Bobcats (1-1). The Tigers (1-2) scored three runs in the sixth inning to tie the game at 4-4.

North Harford 5, North East 2: Luke Kelly had two hits and Mitchell Wittkamp got the win for the host Hawks (2-2) over the Indians (2-1). Wittkamp went five innngs, gave up two runs on five hits, walked one and struck out eight.

Harford Tech 11, Elkton 0: Winning pitcher Nate Reed threw a one-hitter and struck out two as the host Cobras (3-0) shut out the Golden Elks (0-2). Harford Tech scored four runs in the first inning.

Patterson Mill 12, C.M. Wright 2: Winning pitcher Christian Shertzer went six innings, gave up two runs on five hits and struck out seven for the host Huskies (3-1). The Mustangs (1-2) scored two runs in the third inning.

Fallston 2, Dulaney 1: Drew Kalista singled in Jesse Schuster in the fifth inning to lift the host Cougars (3-0) over the Lions (2-1). Connor Pickle worked four innings, gave up one run and struck out six for the win.

Softball

No. 1 Severna Park 10, South River 2: Emma Hall went 3-for-3 with a home run and four RBI’s to lead the host Falcons (4-0) past the Seahawks (2-2). The game was tied 2-2 in the first inning.

No. 2 Chesapeake-AA 12, Old Mill 1: Freshman Sophia Bianco went 4-for-4 with three runs scored, a triple, a home run and three RBI’s as the visiting Cougars (3-0) beat the Patriots (1-2). Haley Downin struck out 10 for the win.

No. 5 C. Milton Wright 4, Perryvile 0: Freshman Miranda Badham threw a one-hitter, striking out eight, to lead the host Mustangs (2-0) over the Panthers (1-2).

The game was scoreless in the bottom the third inning when C.M. Wright scored its first run. Badham, who was hit by pitch, scored later on Emily Rutkowski’s fielder’s choice.

The Panthers had first and second with no outs to begin the game, but Badham got the next three batters out.

Edgewood 8, Harford Tech 3: Angelica Sauer struck out two for the win and Janice Rodriguez hit a triple to lead the visiting Rams (3-1) past the Cobras (0-2).