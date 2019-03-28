Varsity roundup (March 28): No. 2 Notre Dame Prep blazes past Severn in girls lacrosse

Girls lacrosse

No. 2 Notre Dame Prep 17, Severn 7: Katie Galway scored twice, but the host Admirals (0-5, 0-5 Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference) fell to the Blazers (4-1, 4-0). NDP built a 10-2 lead in the first half. The Blazers bounced back from Tuesday’s 8-5 loss to No. 3 Glenelg.

No. 8 Roland Park 16, Gerstell 9: Kaitlin Shaw scored a game-high five goals to lead the host Reds (5-1, 5-0 IAAM A Conference) past the Falcons (0-4, 0-4). Amber Bustard made nine saves for Roland Park, which hosts Dulaney at 4 p.m. Friday.

St. Mary’s 12, John Carroll 6: Bryce Pfundstein scored four goals to lead the host Saints (2-3, 2-3 IAAM A Conference) past the Patriots (2-3, 2-3). St. Mary’s led 10-2 in the first half.

Edgewood 14, North East 3: Ryan Parncutt scored four goals and Mary Anne Moubarak and Alexa Warren each had a hat trick to lead the Rams (2-0) past the host Indians (0-2).

Browse photos of spring sports in the Baltimore area during the 2019 varsity season.

Boys lacrosse

Carver 13, Dunbar 3: Life Chesley scored five goals to lead the host Bears (1-1) past the Poets (0-1). Carver led 6-1 at the half.

Baseball

Patterson Mill 11, Century 1: Winning pitcher Braden Soos worked five innings, gave up one run on four hits, walked four and struck out one as the host Huskies (2-1) beat the Knights (1-1). Patterson Mill was led by Nathan Vujanic (4-for-4) and Ethan Schultz (3-for-4).

Harford Tech 7, North Harford 4: Parker Smith went 3-for-4 with a double and four RBI's to lead the host Cobras (4-0) past the Hawks (1-2). Harford Tech had 12 hits and Dominic Mavias picked up the win in his varsity debut.

Softball

Patterson Mill 9, No. 12 Century 4: Starter Madison Knight went the distance, gave up five hits, walked three and struck out 10 as the host Huskies (3-0) upset the Knights (0-2). Offensively, Knight went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI.