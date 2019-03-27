Varsity roundup (March 27): Derrick Booker homers twice, power Archbishop Curley to baseball victory

Derrick Booker hit two home runs to lead No. 10 Archbishop Curley in a 10-3 upset over No. 2 Archbishop Spalding in baseball Wednesday.

The Friars improved to 4-2, 3-1 Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference in their second straight win. The Cavaliers fell to 4-2, 1-1.

Curley trailed 2-1 with one out in the third inning. Booker hit a grand slam for a 5-2 Friars lead. Booker added a solo homer in the sixth inning for the final run scored.

Harford Tech 11, Patterson Mill 0: Winning pitcher Brennen Schneider threw a two-hit shutout to lift the host Cobras (3-0) over the Huskies (1-1). He worked five innings with two strikeouts, while facing 16 batters. Offensively, Brennen went 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Harford Tech had 10 hits against Patterson Mill. Conor Henderson led the charge by going 3-for-3 with a single, double, triple, stolen base, and three RBI's.

Mount Saint Joseph 5, McDonogh 4: Ethan Grieb drove in the go-ahead run off an RBI triple and Ripken Reese had two hits to lead the host Gaels (4-2, 2-1 MIAA A Conference) past the Eagles (4-2, 1-1). Matt Spind and Joe Radek hit back-to-back home runs in the third inning for McDonogh.

Softball

No. 1 Severna Park 6, Arundel 2: Winning pitcher Kylie Dingess worked seven innings, gave up two runs on eight hits, walked two and struck out three as the visiting Falcons (2-0) beat the Wildcats (2-1). Kline Campbell went 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI for Severna Park, which won back-to-back games. The Falcons beat Broadneck, 13-2, on Tuesday.

No. 2 Chesapeake-AA 7, Glen Burnie 3: Winning pitcher Haley Downin went seven innings, gave up three runs on five hits, walked two and struck out three as the host Cougars (2-0) beat the Gophers (0-1). Offensively, Downin went 4-for-4 with a double and a homer. Chesapeake led 3-0 in the first inning.

Patterson Mill 9, Edgewood 0: Winning pitcher Dakota Pitts allowed one hit, walked two and struck out eight in seven innings as the host Huskies (2-0) shut out the Rams (2-1). Pitts scored twice and hit a sacrifice fly.

Boys lacrosse

Patterson Mill 9, Liberty 7: Preston Weinberg had a hat trick to lead the host Huskies (2-0) past the Lions (0-2). Patterson Mill led 4-1 in the first half and will host Winters Mill Friday at 6:45 p.m.

South Carroll 7, Bel Air 6: Braden Edwards made 20 saves, but the host Bobcats (0-1) fell to the Cavaliers (2-0).

Glenelg Country 16, St. John’s Catholic Prep 4: Will Hopkins scored a game-high seven goals and had two assists to lead the Dragons (3-1, 2-0 MIAA B Conference) past the Vikings (0-2, 0-1). Glenelg led 9-0 in the first half.

Girls lacrosse

North Harford 16, Aberdeen 0: Kaleigh Sasdelli made a save and Emma Hopkins had a hat trick as the host Hawks (1-2) shut out the Eagles (0-2).

Glen Burnie 13, Joppatowne 3: Madison Brown made 13 saves and scooped up three ground balls, but the Mariners (0-2) fell to the Gophers (2-1).