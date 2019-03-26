Varsity roundup (March 26): Greaver hits for cycle and Edgewood softball wins

Brooke Greaver hit for the cycle to lead Edgewood softball to a 23-10 victory over visiting Meade Tuesday.

The Rams improved to 2-0 and the Mustangs fell to 0-2.

Greaver went 5-for-5, including a single, a double, two triples, a home run and eight RBI’s. Edgewood drove in 12 runs in the fourth inning. The Rams beat Dundalk, 18-2, on Monday and travel to Patterson Mill 3:30 Wednesday.

No. 1 Severna Park 14, Broadneck 3: Winning pitcher Kylie Dingess went five innings, gave up three runs on six hits, walked one and struck out six as the host Falcons (2-0) beat the Bruins (1-1). Livi Driver went 2-for-3 with one run scored and four RBIs for Severna Park.

Boys lacrosse

Archbishop Curley 13, Gerstell Academy 3: Scotty Kahl scored four goals to lead the host Friars (2-1, 1-0 Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association B Conference) past the Falcons (1-2, 0-2). Curley led 11-0 in the first half. Andrew Jackson had two goals and an assist for the Friars.

Girls lacrosse

No. 6 Glenelg Country 14, Severn 10: Celia Pell scored a game-high five goals to lead the host Dragons (3-0. 2-0 Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference) in a come-from-behind victory over the Admirals (0-4, 0-4). Severn led 6-5 in the first half.

No. 8 Roland Park 13, Archbishop Spalding 11: Shannon Smith, Katherine Novotny and Peyton Woodward each scored twice to lead the host Reds (4-1, 4-0 IAAM A Conference) past the Cavaliers (4-2, 1-2). The win was the third straight for Roland Park.

