Live varsity roundup (March 23): No. 4 Gilman wins, No. 2 Boys' Latin loses in boys lacrosse

Boys lacrosse

Culver Academy (Ind.) 10, No. 2 Boys’ Latin 3: The host Lakers (3-1) fell to the Eagles (6-0), the No. 1 team in the nation. Culver Academy travels to No. 3 McDonogh on Monday at 4:30 p.m.

No. 4 Gilman 12, Episcopal (Va.) 4: Sam King had two goals and two assists to lead the Greyhounds (3-2) past the Maroon (2-2) at Tierney Field. Billy Spillman and Jack Tortolani also scored for Gilman. Noah Klein made five saves for the Greyhounds.

Severn 19, Bishop Sullivan (Va.) 2: The visiting Admirals (1-3) led 16-0 after three quarters. The Crusaders fell to 1-3.

Girls lacrosse

No. 10 St. Paul’s 14, St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) 9: The Gators (2-2) beat the Raiders (7-4) went 2-1 in Orlando, Fla. They lost, 13-9, to St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes (Va.) on Wednesday and beat host Lake Highland Prep (Fla.), 11-9, on Thursday.

John Carroll 16, Garrison Forest 10: The host Patriots (2-1, 2-1 Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference) beat the Grizzlies (0-3, 0-1). John Carroll hosts No. 10 St. Paul’s on Tuesday at 4 p.m.