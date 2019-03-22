Live varsity roundup (March 22): No. 11 Hereford girls lacrosse tops North Harford

Baseball

Mount Carmel 12, Severn 2: Winning pitcher Spencer Knotts went five innings, gave up two runs, walked three and struck out two as the host Cougars (3-2, 1-1 Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association B Conference) beat the Admirals (0-2, 0-1) in a 10-run-rule game. Knotts hit a three-run double in the fourth inning.

Boys lacrosse

No. 5 St. Mary’s 25, Appoquinimink (Del.) 7: The host Saints improved to 3-2 in a lightning-delayed game.

No. 6 Loyola Blakefield 16, Canterbury (Fla.) 1: The visiting Dons (2-2) ran off 11 straight goals and beat the host Cougars (6-3) in Fort Myers, Fla. Canterbury was held scoreless until the fourth quarter.

Girls lacrosse

No. 11 Hereford 15, North Harford 11: The Class 2A state finalist Bulls (1-0) beat the visiting Hawks (0-1).

Towson 10, Patterson Mill 8: Beth Bruck had a hat trick, but the host Huskies fell to the Generals in the season opener.

Broadneck 15 Old Mill 2: Devon McCue made seven saves and the Bruins (1-0) routed the host Patriots (0-1). Alexis Sullivan had six goals and Kaala Puglisi had four goals and two assists for Broadneck.