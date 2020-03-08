Edmondson basketball game against Crisfield suspended after altercation

In the Class 1A boys basketball state quarterfinal basketball game between No. 7 Edmondson and host Crisfield on Saturday, play was suspended after an altercation took place midway through the third quarter with the visiting Red Storm leading, 47-27.
After a foul by the Crabbers, players from both teams started jawing and it further escalated with spectators getting involved in a melee on the court.
The teams were separated, going to their respective locker rooms and the gym was being cleared of all spectators before play was expected to resume. Edmondson coach Darnell Dantzer said the host Crabbers changed clothes and did not return to the court.
He added that a Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association official later informed Red Storm athletic director Dewitt Doss that the game would have to be completed at a later date. Edmondson has requested a neutral location.
The incident occurred with 3:20 to play in the third quarter.
The winner is slated to meet the Southern-Garrett/Surrattsville quarterfinal winner in Friday’s semifinal at Maryland’s Xfinity Center.
Edmondson, which claimed the North Region I with a win over Coppin Academy, took a 20-4 mark into Saturday’s game.
— Glenn Graham