No. 11 Archbishop Spalding boys basketball topples No. 1 Mount Saint Joseph, 67-56

By
Baltimore Sun
Feb 05, 2020 10:16 PM

Ty Peterson scored 23 points to lead the visiting No. 11 Archbishop Spalding boys basketball team to a 67-56 victory over top-ranked Mount Saint Joseph on Wednesday night.

Mount Saint Joseph (22-4, 15-3 Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference Red Division) had its 11-game winning streak halted. Previously, Spalding beat then-No. 8 John Carroll, 100-74, on Jan. 8 and then-No. 12 Loyola Blakefield, 58-56, on Jan. 31.

“We led start to finish,” Spalding coach Josh Pratt said. “Ty really stepped up for us. Four of our sophomores were in double figures.”

Other scorers for the Cavaliers (15-9, 10-7) included: Cam Whitmore with 16 points, C.J. Scott with 14 and Jordan Pennick with 11.

No. 13 Loyola Blakefield 73, Calvert Hall 50: The host Dons (16-10, 9-7 MIAA A Red Division) halted a two-game losing streak with a win over the Cardinals (5-21, 1-15).

Archbishop Curley 58, St. Mary’s 40: The MIAA B Conference-leading Friars (19-5, 10-1) beat the Saints (9-13, 3-7). Curley travels to St. John’s Catholic Prep Friday at 5:30 p.m.

Annapolis Area Christian 44, Gerstell 40: The visiting Eagles (7-16, 3-13 MIAA A Black Division) opened with a 16-6 run and held on to beat the Falcons (7-20, 0-16). Jeremiah Stanton had a game-high 16 points for Gerstell and Mekhi Marshall had 13 points for AACS.

McDonogh 52, Glenelg Country 47: The host Eagles (15-14, 9-8 MIAA A Black Division) went on a 16-10 run in the fourth quarter to win. Jared Billups led the way with a game-high 28 points for McDonogh, shooting 10-for-17 from the field, 2-for-3 from 3-point range and 6-for-8 from the free-throw line. The Dragons fell to 13-9, 10-7. The victory was the third straight.

Gilman 87, St. Vincent Pallotti 49: The host Greyhounds (13-8, 10-5 MIAA A Black Division) opened up with a 21-2 run and cruised past the Panthers (15-11, 8-7). The loss halted a four-game winning streak. Christian Winborne scored 22 points and Matt Cooper had 15 points on five 3-pointers for Gilman, which made a total of 12 3-pointers.

Franklin 85, Kenwood 57: Reggie Truitt scored a game-high 23 points to lead the host Indians (12-3) over the Bluebirds (6-10). Franklin led 40-34 in the first half, but defensive changes helped expand the lead in the second half.

Girls basketball

Hereford 72, Milford Mill 46: Reese Harden scored a game-high 28 points to lead the host Bulls (11-3) over the Millers (7-9).

Towson 54, Randallstown 34: Starlette Franklin scored 21 points to lead the host Generals (9-5) past the Rams (4-6).

