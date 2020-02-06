No. 11 Archbishop Spalding boys basketball topples No. 1 Mount Saint Joseph, 67-56

McDonogh 52, Glenelg Country 47: The host Eagles (15-14, 9-8 MIAA A Black Division) went on a 16-10 run in the fourth quarter to win. Jared Billups led the way with a game-high 28 points for McDonogh, shooting 10-for-17 from the field, 2-for-3 from 3-point range and 6-for-8 from the free-throw line. The Dragons fell to 13-9, 10-7. The victory was the third straight.