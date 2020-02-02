Varsity roundup: Spalding wins second straight road victory

Cam Whitmore made the go ahead three-point play with two seconds left in the game to lift Spalding over the Panthers (16-4). Whitmore finished with 19 points. Other dougle-digit scorers for the Cavaliers included: C.J. Scott ( 16 points), Ty Peterson (11 points) and Jordan Pennick (10 points). Spalding will travel to No. 9 John Carroll Monday at 7 p.m.