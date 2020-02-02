xml:space="preserve">
Varsity roundup: Spalding wins second straight road victory

By
Baltimore Sun
Feb 01, 2020 7:13 PM

Archbishop Spalding boys basketball claimed back-to-back victories this week. After edging No. 12 Loyola Blakefield on the road Friday, the Cavaliers (14-8) claimed their second road win of the week beating host Potomac School (Va.), 69-66, Saturday.

“We were down 10 at halftime. To have back-to-back road wins in the Baltimore area, I’m really proud of my kids,” Spalding coach Josh Pratt said.

Cam Whitmore made the go ahead three-point play with two seconds left in the game to lift Spalding over the Panthers (16-4). Whitmore finished with 19 points. Other dougle-digit scorers for the Cavaliers included: C.J. Scott ( 16 points), Ty Peterson (11 points) and Jordan Pennick (10 points). Spalding will travel to No. 9 John Carroll Monday at 7 p.m.

Pallotti 69, Sidwell Friends (D.C.) 58: The visiting Panthers (13-11) won their second straight after Friday’s 64-57 win over No. 8 Boys’ Latin. Pallotti was led by Wade Jackson (21 points), Anthony Blunt (17 points), Will Webster-Brown (12 points) and Warren Mouganda (10 points). The Quakers fell to 15-7.

Wrestling

Archbishop Curley wins: The Friars (23-7) beat Chopticon, 51-27, and Dulaney, 46-33, at Kenwood. Standouts for Curley included Will Riley (152 pounds), Matt Miller (160 pounds) and Jeremiah Trotman (220 pounds). The dual meet was the continuation of an earlier meet that was postponed by weather.

