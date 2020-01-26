Varsity roundup: Roland Park roars past Pikesville in second half for girls basketball victory

No. 7 Roland Park and No. 11 Pikesville played to a draw in the first half, but a second-half surge by the visiting Reds (12-7) carried them to a 66-54 victory over the Panthers (9-4) in girls basketball Saturday.
Roland Park outscored Pikesville, 39-27, in the second half and was led by UConn-bound Mir McLean with a game-high 28 points. Charia Roberts had a team-high 23 points for the Panthers.
The victory was the second in a row for the Reds, who travel to Institute of Notre Dame Wednesday at 6 p.m. The Panthers host MIlford Mill Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
Roland Park made 21 field goals and went 20-for-24 from the free-throw line. Pikesville made 21 fields goals too, but went 9-for-20 from the free-throw line.
Maryvale 54, St. Mary’s 39: Claire Neff scored a game-high 26 points to lead the host Lions (11-6, 6-3 Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland B Conference) over the Saints (10-10, 3-6) Friday. Ashley Roy had 18 points for St. Mary’s. Maryvale has won four straight.
Wrestling
Curley wins: Archbishop Curley won the Sharknado Duals at Georgetown Prep. Curley beat the host Little Hoyas, 34-24, Wilson (D.C.), 72-12, and Bishop O’Connell (Va.), 66-12. Christian Kalb (113-pounds) and brothers Bradley Lintz (120-pounds) and Trevor Lintz (18 2-pounds) all recorded pins for the Friars (19-4).
South Carroll splits: South Carroll traveled to Towson for a wrestling tri-meet with Dunbar and host Loyola Blakefield, and the Cavaliers came away with a split Saturday.
The Cavs (17-2) beat Dunbar 54-27, but lost to the Dons 41-23. Michael Pizzuto (106 pounds), Ryan Athey (113), AJ Rodrigues (126), and Rylan Moose (145) each went 2-0 on the day.