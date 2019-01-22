Baltimore high school sports portal (Jan. 22): Ben Franklin secures win over New Era in boys basketball

Boys basketball

Ben Franklin 59, New Era 50: Tayvon Williams had 18 points and Khalil Kosh had 16 points to lead the visiting Bayhawks (10-3) past the Jaguars (6-9). Ben Franklin missed 12 free throws, but used a triangle defense to protect the paint.

C. Milton Wright 89, Aberdeen 30: Corey Patterson had 15 points and Brye Hopkins had 13 points to lead the visiting Mustangs (11-3) over the Eagles (4-8). C.M. Wright led 45-20 in the first half.

Patterson Mill 63, Fallston 46: Connor Madsen scored a game-high 22 points to lead the Huskies (8-7) past the host Cougars (1-11). Patterson Mill led 38-30 at the half.

Gerstell 52, Indian Creek 44: Tyler Tillery had 10 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Falcons (12-9, 6-1 Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association B Conference) over the Eagles (8-9, 0-6). Gerstell opened with an 11-5 run. Khiyon Washington finished with a game-high 20 points for Indian Creek.

Girls basketball

Fallston 36, Joppatowne 33: Junior guard Chantel Curry had 13 points, four re bounds and three steals to lead the visting Cougars (6-5) past the Mariners (8-4). Sophomore Adrianna Mace had 12 poins and 10 rebounds for Fallston.

SCOREBOARD, SCHEDULE

Tuesday , Jan. 22

Boys basketball

TOP 15

4 Poly 49, 13 Edmondson 48

Others

Bel Air 54, Bo Manor 48

Ben Franklin 59, New Era 50

C.M. Wright 89, Aberdeen 30

Century 58, Manchester Valley 41

Dunbar 59, City 58

Forest Park 66, Lewis 38

Gerstell 52, Indian Creek 44

Harford Tech 57, Edgewood 38

HDG 61, Elkton 58

N. Harford 60, Rising Sun 51

Patterson Mill 62, Fallston 46

Westminster 62, F.S. Key 57

Patterson at Lake Clifton, ppd.

ACCE at Carver, 3:45

Concordia Prep at Jemicy, 4

Digital Harbor at Douglass, 5:15

Southwestern at Mervo, 5:15

Beth Tfiloh at Sts. Peter & Paul, 5:30

C.R. Jesuit at Key School, 5:30

Curley at St. John's-CP, 5:30

S. Carroll at Winters Mill, 6:30

Girls basketball

TOP 15

4 Poly 58, Edmondson 20

9 Western 62, NAF 5

Others

Aberdeen 40, C.M. Wright 39

Carver 1, ACCE 0

City 58, Dunbar 25

Douglass 49, Digital Harbor 27

Fallston 36, Joppatowne 33

Forest Park 72, Lewis 8

N. Harford 60, Rising Sun 53

Patterson Mill 56, Bo Manor 34

S. Carroll 53, Winters Mill 51, OT

Lake Clifton at Patterson, ppd.

Mervo at Southwestern, 5:15

New Era at Ben Franklin, 5:15

F.S. Key at Westminster, 6:30

HDG at Edgewood, 6:45

Boys swimming

Severn 58, Beth TFiloh 35

Boys squash

McDonogh 7, Boys' Latin 0

Today, Jan. 23

Boys basketball

Gerstell at Indian Creek, 4:15

Annapolis at Glen Burnie, 5

Arundel at Northeast, 5

Broadneck at Chesa.-AA, 5

Lewis at Coppin Acad., 5

Severna Park at Meade, 5

S. River at Old Mill, 5

Southern at N. County, 5

St. Paul's at Chapelgate, 5

Carver A&T at Sparrows Pt., 5:30

Eastern Tech at Franklin, 5:30

Hereford at Pikesville, 5:30

Kenwood at Lansdowne, 5:30

New Town at Dulaney, 5:30

Overlea at Chesa.-BC, 5:30

Owings Mills at Milford Mill, 5:30

Parkville at Dundalk, 5:30

Patapsco at Loch Raven, 5:30

Towson at Catonsville, 5:30

Western Tech at Randallstown, 5:30

Woodlawn at Perrry Hall, 5:30

Gerstell at Indian Creek, 5:45

Key at Park School, 7

Loyola at McDonogh, 7

Mt. Carmel at Mt. St. Joe, 7

Pallotti at Spalding, 7

Gilman at Boys' Latin, 7:15

Glenelg CS at Boys' Latin, 7:15

Girls basketball

Indian Creek at Key, 4

Oldfields at Bryn Mawr, 4

Catholic at Concordia Prep, 4:30

Chapelgate at Friends, 4:30

Chesa.-AA at Broadneck, 5

Glen Burnie at Annapolis, 5

Meade at Severna Park, 5

N. County at Southern, 5

Northeast at Arundel, 5

Old Mill at S. River, 5

AACS at St. Tim's, 5:30

Catonsville at Towson, 5:30

Chesa.-BC at Overlea, 5:30

Dulaney at New Town, 5:30

Dundalk at Parkville, 5:30

Franklin at Eastern Tech, 5:30

Lansdowne at Kenwood, 5:30

Loch Raven at Patapsco, 5:30

Maryvale at Mt. de Sales, 5:30

McDonogh at IND, 5:30

Mercy at St. Paul's, 5:30

Milford Mill at Owings Mills, 5:30

NDP at Severn, 5:30

Perry Hall at Woodlawn, 5:30

Pikesville at Hereford, 5:30

Randallstown at Western Tech, 5:30

Roland Park at John Carroll, 5:30

Spalding at St. John's-CP, 5:30

Sparrows Pt. at Carver A&T, 5:30

St. Frances at Pallotti, 5:30

Mt. Carmel at Glenelg CS, 6

St. Mary's at Gerstell, 6

Manchester Valley at Century, 6:30

Elkton at Harford Tech, 6:45