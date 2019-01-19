Baltimore high school sports portal (Jan. 19): Top-ranked Mount St. Joe routs John Carroll, 76-45, in basketball

Boys Basketball

No. 1 Mount Saint Joseph 76, John Carroll 45: The visiting Gaels (16-4, 9-1 Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference) won back-to-back games beating the host Patriots (3-16, 1-8) on Saturday after escaping with a 58-56 decision over No. 9 McDonogh on Friday.

John Carroll was led by Jalen Bryant with seven points, five rebounds and three assists; Jaiden Jakubowski with four rebounds and three assists and Cesar Tchilombo with five rebounds and five blocks.

No. 7 Boys' Latin 68, St. Paul's 41: The visiting Lakers (21-3) won three games this week, including their latest over the Crusaders (11-6) that happened 16 hours after beating the Glenelg Country, 72-49, on Friday. Boys' Latin also toppled No. 1 Mount Saint Joseph, 69-61, on Wednesday.

Against St. Paul's, Cameron Watts (17 points), Sam Grace (15 points) and Cameron Spencer (11 points) led the Lakers, who next host Gilman 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday. Boys' Latin is currently in first place in the MIAA A Conference.

Friday's wrestling

Hodgson Tech (Dela.) 55, Havre de Grace 24: Four Warriors won their individual bouts: Jesse Fenner (285-pounds), Gavin Lloyd (152-pounds), Michael Sweigart (160-pounds) and Ben Long (170-pounds), but Havre de Grace fell to the visiting Eagles.

SCOREBOARD, SCHEDULE

Friday

Boys basketball

Loch Raven 56, ACCE 38

Saturday

Boys basketball

•1 Mount St. Joe 76, J. Carroll 45

•7 Boys' Latin 68, St. Paul's 41

Charm City vs. Windy City

(at St. Frances)

•2 St. Frances 70, Simeon (IL) 65

•Morgan Park (IL) 88,

4 Patterson 77

Basketball Academy

(at Morgan St.)

•14 Edmondson 76,

Oxon Hill 65, OT

MLK Showcase/SAV Invitational

(at Pittsburgh)

Severn vs.

Bethel Park (Pa.), 3 cnd.

Chester vs. Gilman, cnd.

Friends at

W'land Hills (Pa.), cnd.

Girls basketball

•13 Mt. de Sales 62, St. Paul's 48

Wrestling

Curley 49, DuVal 27

Curley 69, Pikesville 0

Curley 60, Chopticon 24

Curley 39, Man. Valley 37

Today

Boys basketball

MLK Showcase/SAV Invitational

Gilman, vs. B. McDevitt (Pa.), 12

Friends vs. Al. Gallatin (Pa.), 1:30

Girls basketball

Rose Classic

St. Frances vs.

Crestwood (Canada),

10:30 a.m.

Monday

Boys basketball

St. Frances at Pallotti, 3:30

Scotland (Pa.) at C.R. Jesuit, 5:30

Big Apple Hoops tournament

Glenelg CS vs. TBA, TBA

MLK Showcase/SAV Invitational

Westtown (Pa.) vs. Poly, 3:30

Girls basketball

McDonogh at Mt. Carmel, 6

Rose Classic Super Jam

IND vs.

Putnam Science (Conn.), 12