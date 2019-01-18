Baltimore high school sports portal (Jan. 18): No. 1 Mount Saint Joseph avoids upset; North County girls rout Chesapeake-AA

No. 1 Mount Saint Joseph was coming off a loss to No. 7 Boys' Latin in basketball on Wednesday, and the Gaels narrowly avoided a second straight loss to a ranked conference opponent Friday night.

Mount Saint Joseph used tough defense to limit No. 9 McDonogh to eight points in both the second and third quarters and won, 58-56.

The Gaels improved to 15-4, 8-1 in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference and the Eagles fell to 12-6, 6-4.

Ausar Crawley went 7-for-9 from the field, including 4-for-5 from 3-point range, and 1-for-2 from the free-throw line for a game-high 19 points for Mount Saint Joseph, which was upset by the Lakers, 69-61, Wednesday. Everett Cooper had 18 points for McDonogh.

Westminster 70, Manchester Valley 46: Drue Giles scored a game-high 20 points to lead the host Owls (10-4) past the Mavericks (4-8). Hunter Olshefski had 14 points for Manchester Valley.

Ben Franklin 86, Chesapeake Science Point 54: Tayvon Williams scored 23 points to lead the visiting Bayhawks (9-3) past the Tigers (0-10). Ben Franklin beat Coppin Academy, 86-67, on Thursday.

Loyola Blakefield 86, John Carroll 64: Tryllian Young scored a game-high 23 points to lead the host Dons (13-9, 7-4 MIAA A Conference) past the Patriots (3-15, 1-7). Loyola took a 27-17 lead in the first quarter lead to 47-29 at the half. Jalen Bryant had 21 points for John Carroll, which made 13 3-pointers in the game.

Gerstell 66, Archbishop Curley 53: Jeremiah Stanton scored a career-high 35 points to lead the visiting Falcons (12-9, 6-1 MIAA B Conference) over the Friars (9-8, 5-3). Curley led 13-4 in the first quarter before falling behind in the second half.

Hereford 55, Sparrows Point 37: Mark Suchy scored 19 points to lead the visiting Bulls (8-5) past the Pointers (1-7). Hereford led 30-18 in the first half.

Girls

North County 51, No. 8 Chesapeake-AA 36: Jada Turner scored a game-high 18 points and Sarah Antonious had 10 points and the Knights (5-8) upset the Cougars (8-4). North County defense held Haley Downin to nine points.

No. 15 Severna Park 48, Southern 25: Julia Ryan had 10 points to lead the Falcons (10-3) over the Bulldogs (3-11). Severna Park opened with a 10-5 run. Rachel Ward had eight points for the Falcons.

Lena McLaughlin contributed seven points, nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks for Severna Park.

Gianna Kronk tallied 10 points, Niya Butler had seven points and Elyse Finelle added six rebounds and four steals for Southern (3-11).

Arundel 53, Broadneck 39: Nikki Seven had 10 points to pace the host Wildcats (8-5) past the Bruins (4-7). Arundel went on a 15-6 run in the third quarter.

Institute of Notre Dame 56, John Carroll 35: Ajae Petty had 23 points and 15 rebounds to lead the visiting Penguins (4-8, 2-5 Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference) past the Patriots (6-10. 2-6). Jordan Wakefield had 19 points for John Carroll.

Maryvale 59, Severn 33: Claire Neff had 15 points and Molly McAleer had 14 points to lead the Lions (10-7, 4-3 IAAM B Conference) past the host Admirals (1-14, 0-6). Maryvale used a 22-8 run in the second quarter to get separation.

Annapolis Area Christian 39, Notre Dame Prep 30: Ani Gadson scored eight of her game-high 13 points in the first half as the Eagles raced out to a 26-10 lead and cruised to the victory.

Morgan DeBeary had 10 points, Reniyah Ross had 12 points, and Lydia Wood finished with eight rebounds, six steals and three assists for AACS (9-7, 4-3 IAAM B Conference). The Blazers fell to 5-9, 1-7.

SCOREBOARD, SCHEDULE

Friday

Boys basketball

TOP 15

•1 Mt. St. Joe 58, 9 McDonogh 56

•6 New Town 88, Patapsco 31

•7 Boys' Latin 72, 15 Glenelg CS 49

•11 Meade 56, Northeast 55

•12 Liberty 64, Patterson Mill 45

Others

AACS 78, Gilman 70

Atholton 52, River Hill 46

Ben Franklin 86, Chesa.-SP 54

C.M. Wright 64, Joppatowne 54

Centennial 57, Oakland Mills 50

Century 55, F.S. Key 41

Chesa.-BC 63, Towson 55

Fallston 45, N. Harford 38

Gerstell 66, Curley 53

Hereford 55, Sparrows Pt. 37

Lansdowne 71, Western Tech 59

Loyola 86, John Carroll 64

Owings Mills 62, Dundalk 58

Parkville 61, Pikesville 59

Severn 62, St. Mary's 56

Westminster 70, Manchester Valley 46

Girls basketball

TOP 15

•5 S. River 51, Annapolis 12

•6 Old Mill 75, Glen Burnie 35

•7 Howard 65, Hammond 39

•N. County 51, 8 Chesa.-AA 36

•9 Oakland Mills 57, Centennial 44

•15 Severna Park 48, Southern 25

Others

AACS 39, NDP 30

Arundel 53, Broadneck 39

Bryn Mawr 37, Harford Tech 33

Catonsville 57, Kenwood 14

Chesa.-BC 55, Towson 35

Dulaney 50, Loch Raven 42

Dundalk 30, Owings Mills 29

Garrison Forest 41, Concordia Prep 21

Hereford 68, Sparrows Pt. 22

IND 56, John Carroll 35

Indian Creek 47, Friends 24

Lake Clifton 68, Digital Harbor 32

Long Reach 57, Wilde Lake 29

Maryvale 59, Severn 33

Meade 65, Northeast 42

Mt. Carmel 66, St. Mary's 34

New Town 56, Patapscso 26

Park 61, Chapelgate 18

Perry Hall 50, Franklin 47

Randallstown 64, Overlea 24

Westminster 40, Manchester Valley 30

Basketball Academy

(at Morgan St.)

•10 Western 61, Spalding 32

Wrestling

Hodgson Tech 55, HDG 24

North East 48, Edgewood 30

Boys swimming

Annapolis 49, Arundel 44

Arundel 65, Old Mill 27

Broadneck 77, Arundel 17

Severn 107, John Carroll 38

Girls swimming

Arundel 53, Old Mill 41

Annapolis 55, Arundel 39

Broadneck 75, Arundel 19

St. Paul's 48, Severn 44