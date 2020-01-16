No. 1 St. Frances boys basketball beats Glenelg Country, 78-53, behind Jamal West’s 39 points

The Panthers are ranked No. 10 in the country by ESPN. The only two losses suffered by St. Frances were to out-of-area opponents. The Panthers fell 73-55 to Sunrise Christian (Kansas) at the City of Palms tournament in Fort Myers, Florida, on Dec. 20 and 85-67 to host IMG Academy (Florida) in the Ascender Classic in Bradenton, Florida, on Jan. 11. St. Frances will travel to No. 4 Mount St. Joseph Friday at 7 p.m.