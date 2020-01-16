No. 1 St. Frances boys basketball beats Glenelg Country, 78-53, behind Jamal West’s 39 points

Boys basketball
No. 1 St. Frances 78, No. 9 Glenelg Country 53: Center Jamal West scored a game-high 39 points to lead the host Panthers (21-2, 9-0 Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference) over the Dragons (10-6, 7-4). St. Frances went on a 22-8 run to start the second half.
Noah Charles had 12 points for Glenelg Country.
The Panthers are ranked No. 10 in the country by ESPN. The only two losses suffered by St. Frances were to out-of-area opponents. The Panthers fell 73-55 to Sunrise Christian (Kansas) at the City of Palms tournament in Fort Myers, Florida, on Dec. 20 and 85-67 to host IMG Academy (Florida) in the Ascender Classic in Bradenton, Florida, on Jan. 11. St. Frances will travel to No. 4 Mount St. Joseph Friday at 7 p.m.
No. 13 Franklin 68, Overlea 50: Chandler Johnson scored a game-high 20 points and Micah Lowery played tough defense as the visiting Indians (6-2) beat the Falcons (2-9). Franklin extended it’s two-point first-quarter lead with a 20-12 run in the second quarter. The Indians travel to Eastern Tech Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
Severn 59, St. Paul’s 51: Adam Angwafo scored 19 points to lead the host Admirals (6-10, 3-3 MIAA B Conference) over the Crusaders (7-12, 1-4). Severn hosts St. John’s Catholic Prep Friday at 5:30 p.m.
Oakland Mills 72, Hammond 61: Truth North scored a game-high 29 points to lead the host Scorpions (10-2) past the Bears (5-7). Oakland Mills opened with a 19-7 run.
Girls basketball
Towson 49, Perry Hall 34: Scarlette Franklin and Ava Marsiglia each scored 17 points to lead the host Generals (6-4) past the Gators (2-5). Towson led 25-9 in the first half.