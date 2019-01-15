Baltimore high school sports portal (Jan. 15): Armon Harried leads Lake Clifton to rout of Carver in boys basketball

Boys basketball

No. 8 Lake Clifton 67, Carver 23: Armon Harried scored 24 points and the visiting Lakers (11-1) routed the Bears (0-7). Lake Clifton led 29-4 in the first quarter.

No. 14 Edmondson 74, Coppin Academy 56: Markus Hocker scored 18 points to lead the visiting Red Storm (11-1) past the Golden Eagles (5-7). Edmondson led 31-20 in the first half.

Ben Franklin 62, National Academy Foundation 61: Emanuel Henriques (26 points) made two free throws with four seconds left to lift the host Bayhawks (7-3) over the Eagles (0-5). Leon Brooks added 18 points for Ben Franklin, which trailed 37-36 at the half.

Atholton 91, Randallstown 59: Javon Daniel had 20 points to lead the host Raiders (9-2) past the Rams (4-6). Atholton's total points were the most scored by the Raiders this season.

Browse photos of winter sports in the Baltimore area during the 2018-19 varsity season.

Meade 64, No. 10 Old Mill 61: The host Bruins (11-2) relied on their defense and deep playbook to upset the Patriots (8-4). Meade delivered Old Mill its first county loss and kept its unbeaten county streak going.

Mike Cantrell scored 19 points and Logan Vican followed with 18 points for Broadneck.

Girls Basketball

Arundel 68, Meade 57: Heather Middleton had 11 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Wildcats (8-5) past the Mustangs (6-6).

Wrestling

No. 3 Glenelg 55, No. 12 Hammond 5: The Gladiators won 12 of 14 bouts to earn at least a share of a fourth straight Howard County title. A string of 10 consecutive wins, five of which were decided by three points or fewer, turned what many expected to be a tight match into a decisive blowout. A victory over winless Wilde Lake on Jan. 29 would cap the Gladiators' (19-0, 10-0 Howard County) fourth straight undefeated county campaign.

—Tim Schwartz,

Baltimore Sun Media Group

Catonsville 53, Milford Mill 24: Seven pins helped the Comets (10-0) stay undefeated in dual meets. Josh Sampson (106), Parker Ritter (120), Ewan Hemmis (126), Chase Ritter (132), Tye Perry (145), Deontae Fredrick (152) and Grant Nyland (195) got pins for the Comets.

—Craig Clary,

Baltimore Sun Media Group

Scoreboard

Tuesday, Jan. 15

Boys basketball

TOP 15

4 Patterson 67, 3 Poly 64

8 Lake Clifton 67, Carver 23

Broadneck 64, 10 Old Mill 61

11 Meade 72, Arundel 69

14 Edmondson 74, Coppin A. 56

Others

ACCE 58, Southwestern 40

Annapolis 90, Northeast 60

Atholton 91, Randallstown 59

Ben Franklin 62, NAF 61

Beth Tfiloh 64, Jemicy 58

C.M. Wright 65, Harford Tech 63

City 73, New Era 68

Concordia Prep 44, Park 28

Digital Harbor 53, Lewis 50

Edgewood 50, Fallston 43

Forest Park 75, Douglass 66

F.S. Key 58, Brunswick 23

Franklin 77, Manchester Valley 64

Glen Burnie 74, Southern 72

HDG 56, Bel Air 49

Howard 82, Winters Mill 55

Joppatowne 63, Aberdeen 55

N. County 39, Severna Park 35

N. Harford 54, Bo Manor 48

S. River 67, Chesa.-AA 53

Sts. Peter & Paul at C.R. Jesuit, 6:15

S. Carroll at Linganore, 7

Westminster at Urbana, 7

Girls basketball

TOP 15

2 R. Park 62, 1 St. Frances 46

4 Poly 62, Patterson 9

5 South River 50, 8 Chesa.-AA 48

6 Old Mill 74, Broadneck 38

15 Severna Park 39, N. County 23

Others

Aberdeen 60, Bel Air 40

Arundel 68, Meade 57

City 68, New Era 11

Forest Park 77, Douglass 11

Lewis 49, Digital Harbor 29

Liberty 42, Glenelg 39

NAF 53, Ben Franklin 16

North East 39, Edgewood 32

Northeast 51, Annapolis 40

Park 40, Beth Tfiloh 28

Patterson Mill 52, HDG 46

Lake Clifton 37, Carver 32

Linganore 36, S. Carroll 28

Westminster 45, Urbana 43

N. Harford at Bo Manor, ppd.

Catholic at Friends, 4:30

Southern at Glen Burnie, 5

Mervo at Western, 5:15

Southwestern at ACCE, 5:15

Brunswick at F.S. Key, 6:30

C.M. Wright at Harford Tech, 6:45

Wrestling

TOP 15

3 Glenelg 55, 12 Hammond 5

Others

Catonsville 53 Milford Mill 24

Kenwood 53 Perry Hall 21

Ice hockey

Gilman 8, Sts. Peter & Paul 1

Boys squash

Boys' Latin 6, Park 1

Gilman 7, Friends 0

Today, Jan. 16

Boys basketball

Carver A&T at Loch Raven, 5:30

Catonsville at Western Tech, 5:30

Chesa.-BC at Kenwood, 5:30

Dulaney at Hereford, 5:30

Dundalk at Patapsco, 5:30

Glenelg at Reservoir, 5:30

Hammond at Atholton, 5:30

Indian Creek at Severn, 5:30

Lansdowne at Eastern Tech, 5:30

Marriotts Ridge at L. Reach, 5:30

New Town at Milford Mill, 5:30

Oakland Mills at Mt. Hebron, 5:30

Overlea at Franklin, 5:30

Perry Hall at Towson, 5:30

Pikesville at Owings Mills, 5:30

River Hill at Centennial, 5:30

Sparrows Pt. at Parkville, 5:30

Wilde Lake at Howard, 5:30

Woodlawn at Randallstown, 5:30

St. John's-CP at St. Paul's, 5:45

Curley at Friends, 6

Gerstell at Gilman, 6

McDonogh at St. Frances, 6

Boys' Latin at Mt. St. Joe, 7

Girls basketball

Garrison Forest at Key, 4

Indian Creek at Oldfields, 4

John Carroll at McDonogh, 4

N. County at Ben Franklin, 4

Concordia Prep at C.R. Jesuit, 5

Atholton at Hammond, 5:30

Centennial at River Hill, 5:30

Eastern Tech at Lansdowne, 5:30

Franklin at Overlea, 5:30

Glenelg CS at St. Paul's, 5:30

Hereford at Dulaney, 5:30

Howard at Wilde Lake, 5:30

Kenwood at Chesa.-BC, 5:30

Loch Raven at Carver A&T, 5:30

L. Reach at Marriotts Ridge, 5:30

Maryvale at St. Mary's, 5:30

Milford Mill at New Town, 5:30

Mt. Hebron at Oakland Mills, 5:30

Owings Mills at Pikesville, 5:30

Parkville at Sparrows Pt., 5:30

Patapsco at Dundalk, 5:30

Randallstown at Woodlawn, 5:30

Reservoir at Glenelg, 5:30

Roland Park at Pallotti, 5:30

St. John's-CP at IND, 5:30

Towson at Perry Hall, 5:30

Western Tech at Catonsville, 5:30

Frederick at City, 6

Fallston at Elkton, 7