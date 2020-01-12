The Cavaliers (10-7) started off hot this week upending No. 8 John Carroll, 100-74, before falling to the Gaels (14-4, 8-2 Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference Red Division), 65-46. Against the Mustangs (5-5), Spalding led start to finish. C.J. Scott had 14 points and Josh Rivers came off the bench to score 13 points, including three 3-pointers for the Cavaliers.