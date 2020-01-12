Archbishop Spalding bounced back from Friday’s loss to No. 4 Mount St. Joseph by beating host Bladensburg, 69-63, in boys basketball Saturday.
The Cavaliers (10-7) started off hot this week upending No. 8 John Carroll, 100-74, before falling to the Gaels (14-4, 8-2 Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference Red Division), 65-46. Against the Mustangs (5-5), Spalding led start to finish. C.J. Scott had 14 points and Josh Rivers came off the bench to score 13 points, including three 3-pointers for the Cavaliers.
Spalding travels to St. Maria Goretti next Sunday at 2 p.m.
IMG Academy 85, No. 1 St. Frances 67: The top-ranked Panthers (19-2) had an eight-game winning streak halted in Bradenton, Florida.
No. 3 City 61, St. Georges Tech 48: A balanced offense proved the difference as the Knights (12-0) had four players reach double digits led by Dominick Carrington’s 15 points.
Clarence Obiajulu had 13, Karell Booker added 12 and Ahmad Harrison finished with 10 to help City beat the Delaware-based Hawks and go 2-0 in Academy play.
Girls basketball
Chesapeake-AA 44, Institute of Notre Dame 41: Morgan Gray had 20 points and 16 rebounds to lead the Cougars (6-5) over the Penguins (2-12) at the Public vs. Private Challenge. Chesapeake opened with an 11-6 run.
Catonsville 40, Gerstell Academy 33: Ashley Dickey scored 12 points to lead the Comets (5-5) over the Falcons (7-6) at the Public vs. Private tournament at McDonogh. Catonsville took a 12-6 lead in the first quarter.