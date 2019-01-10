Baltimore high school sports portal (Jan. 10): Francis Scott Key ends 10-game skid

Boys basketball

Francis Scott Key 67, Smithsburg 66: The host Eagles ended a 10-game losing streak in thrilling fashion, as freshman Ryan Rill sank a pair of free throws with 0.3 of a second remaining. Noah Vipond led FSK (2-10) with 30 points and 11 rebounds. Rill finished with 12 points and eight boards.

Liberty 63, Brunswick 37: Jack Merchak totaled 11 points, four assists, and three steals for the unbeaten host Lions (10-0). Tristan Kent and Peyton Scheufele scored 17 apiece, and Kent added 14 rebounds.

Urbana 64, Winters Mill 34: Chandler Gentzel led the visiting Falcons (2-9) with 14 points.

Key School 55, Beth Tfiloh 50: The host Warriors (7-9, 1-2 Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association C Conference) made a last second 3-pointer, but fell to the Obezags (5-2, 2-0).

Scores, schedule

Scoreboard

Thursday

Boys basketball

F.S. Key 67, Smithsburg 66

Key School 58, Beth Tfiloh 50

Liberty 63, Brunswick 37

Urbana 64, Winters Mill 34

Girls basketball

Aberdeen 68, Harford Tech 50

Bo Manor 59, Edgewood 19

Garrison Forest 38, Friends 26

HDG 53, N. Harford 40

Hereford 64, Dundalk 14

Liberty 41, Century 37

Long Reach 69, Hammond 50

Wrestling

TOP 15

4 Glenelg 51, Atholton 20

13 Oak. Mills 62, Western Tech 15

Others

Dulaney 63, Howard 15

Northeast 60, Reservoir 24

Ice hockey

Gilman 8, Sts. Peter & Paul 3

Boys squash

Boys' Latin 7, Calvert Hall 0

Gilman 7, Loyola 0

St. Paul's 7, Park 0

Today

Boys basketball

