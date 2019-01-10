Baltimore high school sports portal (Jan. 10): Francis Scott Key ends 10-game skid

Boys basketball
Francis Scott Key 67, Smithsburg 66: The host Eagles ended a 10-game losing streak in thrilling fashion, as freshman Ryan Rill sank a pair of free throws with 0.3 of a second remaining. Noah Vipond led FSK (2-10) with 30 points and 11 rebounds. Rill finished with 12 points and eight boards.
Liberty 63, Brunswick 37: Jack Merchak totaled 11 points, four assists, and three steals for the unbeaten host Lions (10-0). Tristan Kent and Peyton Scheufele scored 17 apiece, and Kent added 14 rebounds.
Urbana 64, Winters Mill 34: Chandler Gentzel led the visiting Falcons (2-9) with 14 points.
Key School 55, Beth Tfiloh 50: The host Warriors (7-9, 1-2 Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association C Conference) made a last second 3-pointer, but fell to the Obezags (5-2, 2-0).
Scores, schedule
Scoreboard
Thursday
Boys basketball
F.S. Key 67, Smithsburg 66
Key School 58, Beth Tfiloh 50
Liberty 63, Brunswick 37
Urbana 64, Winters Mill 34
Girls basketball
Aberdeen 68, Harford Tech 50
Bo Manor 59, Edgewood 19
Garrison Forest 38, Friends 26
HDG 53, N. Harford 40
Hereford 64, Dundalk 14
Liberty 41, Century 37
Long Reach 69, Hammond 50
Wrestling
TOP 15
4 Glenelg 51, Atholton 20
13 Oak. Mills 62, Western Tech 15
Others
Dulaney 63, Howard 15
Northeast 60, Reservoir 24
Ice hockey
Gilman 8, Sts. Peter & Paul 3
Boys squash
Boys' Latin 7, Calvert Hall 0
Gilman 7, Loyola 0
St. Paul's 7, Park 0
Today
Boys basketball
Jemicy at Sts. Peter & Paul, 4
ACCE at Dunbar, 5:15
Carver at C.M. Wright, 5:15
City at Carver, 5:15
D. Harbor at Ben Franklin, 5:15
Douglass at Mervo, 5:15
Forest Park at Edmondson, 5:15
Lewis at Patterson, 5:15
Southwestern at NAF, 5:15
Carver A&T at Owings Mills, 5:30
Chesa.-BC at Randallstown, 5:30
Dundalk at Hereford, 5:30
Eastern Tech at Catonsville, 5:30
Franklin at Woodlawn, 5:30
Joppatowne at Edgewood, 5:30
Kenwood at Perry Hall, 5:30
Lansdowne at Towson, 5:30
Loch Raven at New Town, 5:30
Overlea at Western Tech, 5:30
Parkville at Dulaney, 5:30
Sparrows Pt. at Milford Mill, 5:30
St. Paul's at St. Mary's, 5:45
C.R. Jesuit at Concordia Prep, 6
Friends at Gerstell, 6
St. Frances at John Carroll, 6
Century at Liberty, 6:30
F.S. Key at Winters Mill, 6:30
Linganore at Westminster, 6:30
Carver A&T at C.M. Wright, 6:45
Fallston at Harford Tech, 6:45
N. Harford at HDG, 6:45
Patterson Mill at Aberdeen, 6:45
Annapolis at Arundel, 7
Bel Air at Perryville, 7
Chesa.-AA at Meade, 7
Glen Burnie at N. County, 7
Glenelg at Centennial, 7
Glenelg CS at Spalding, 7
Hammond at Long Reach, 7
Loyola at Goretti, 7
Marriotts Ridge at Mt. Hebron, 7
Oakland Mills at Atholton, 7
Old Mill at Northeast, 7
Patapsco at Pikesville, 7
River Hill at Howard, 7
Severna Park at Broadneck, 7
S. Carroll at Middletown, 7
Southern at S. River, 7
Wilde Lake at Reservoir, 7
Calvert Hall at McDonogh, 7:15
Mt. St. Joe at AACS, 7:15
Gilman at Mt. Carmel, 7:30
Girls basketball
McDonogh at St. Frances, 4
Annapolis at Arundel, 5
Chesa.-AA at Meade, 5
Glen Burnie at N. County, 5
Old Mill at Northeast, 5
Severna Park at Broadneck, 5
Southern at S. River, 5
Ben Franklin at D. Harbor, 5:15
Carver at City, 5:15
Dunbar at ACCE, 5:15
Edmondson at Forest Park, 5:15
Mervo at Douglass, 5:15
NAF at Southwestern, 5:15
Patterson at Lewis, 5:15
Western at New Era, 5:15
AACS at Severn, 5:30
Bryn Mawr at Indian Creek, 5:30
Catonsville at Eastern Tech, 5:30
Dulaney at Parkville, 5:30
Gerstell at NDP, 5:30
IND at Roland Park, 5:30
John Carroll at St. John's-CP, 5:30
Key at Chapelgate, 5:30
Md. School Deaf at G. Forest, 5:30
Milford Mill at Sparrows Pt., 5:30
New Town at Loch Raven, 5:30
Owings Mills at Carver A&T, 5:30
Park at Catholic, 5:30
Perry Hall at Kenwood, 5:30
Pikesville at Patapsco, 5:30
Randallstown at Chesa.-BC, 5:30
St. Tim's at Mt. Carmel, 5:30
Towson at Lansdowne, 5:30
Western Tech at Overlea, 5:30
Woodlawn at Franklin, 5:30
St. Paul's at Maryvale, 6
Pallotti at Spalding, 6:15
Middletown at S. Carroll, 6:30
Winters Mill at F.S. Key, 6:30
Perryville at Patterson Mill, 6:45
Atholton at Oakland Mills, 7
Centennial at Glenelg, 7
Howard at River Hill, 7
Mt. de Sales at Glenelg CS, 7
Mt. Hebron at Marriotts Ridge, 7
Reservoir at Wilde Lake, 7
Westminster at Linganore, 7