Varsity roundup (Jan. 8): Severna Park girls turn up defense for basketball upset of Chesapeake-AA

The No. 15 Severna Park girls basketball team used tough defense to limit No.7 Chesapeake-AA to a season-low in scoring in a 34-30 upset victory Tuesday.

The Falcons improved to 7-3 and the Cougars fell to 8-2.

Severna Park opened with a 10-2 run. Lena McLaughlin had eight points and 11 rebounds for the Falcons. Chesapeake's Haley Downin had a game-high 18 points.

No. 6 South River 45, North County 37, OT: Julia Fitzwater scored 22 points, with nine points coming in overtime, and had eight rebounds, to lead the host Seahawks (8-1) past the Knights (2-7).

Alicia Ennals tallied 10 points and 21 rebounds and Aireona Holland netted seven points and nine rebounds for North County.

Meade 57, Southern 28: Erin Gulden had eight points and Gianna Kronk added seven points as the host Bulldogs (2-9) lost to the Mustangs (6-4).

CAPTION St. Frances Academy football players commit to Division I football colleges and take part in signing day at the high school. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) St. Frances Academy football players commit to Division I football colleges and take part in signing day at the high school. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION City and Poly players discuss the upcoming 130th edition of their football rivalry game. (Katherine Dunn, Baltimore Sun video) City and Poly players discuss the upcoming 130th edition of their football rivalry game. (Katherine Dunn, Baltimore Sun video)

Broadneck 60, Northeast 44: Ty Washington had 20 points, seven rebounds and three assists while Nicole Hagopian added 16 points and five rebounds as the Bruins won at home. Caleigh Fletcher had nine points and 11 rebounds for Broadneck (4-4).

Allyson Wills had nine points, while Alyssa Borgert and Caroline Mackarovich added eight points apiece for Northeast (6-4).

Arundel 56, Glen Burnie 22: RyMyah Yearwood netted a game-high 15 points and Samantha Gotshall was close behind with 13 points as the Wildcats (7-4) handled the host Gophers (1-8).

Nikki Seven recorded 10 points and five assists, Ayannah Matthews accounted for seven points and 11 boards and Heather Middleton grabbed 11 rebounds for Arundel.

Browse photos of winter sports in the Baltimore area during the 2018-19 varsity season.

Bel Air 49, Harford Tech 25: The visiting Bobcats (8-1, 3-0 Harford) scored 20 points in the third quarter and beat the Cobras (0-3, 3-5).

The Bobcats 20 points were two more than the team scored in the first half and with Tech managing just a single point in the third quarter, Bel Air was able to grab control of the game.

"We're not known for offensive outburst," a surprised Bel Air coach Calvin Skelton said. "The first half we turned the ball over 15 times, seven of them between our post players. So at halftime, we talked about taking care of the basketball and then just moving our feet on offense."

—Randall L. McRoberts,

Baltimore Sun Media

Boys

No. 8 Lake Clifton 88, Douglass 61: Armon Harried scored a season-high 31 points to lead the visiting Lakers (10-1) past the Ducks (7-3). Lake Clifton led 46-29 in the first half.

Edmondson 82, Carver 41: Markus Hocker scored 16 points to lead the visiting Red Storm (9-1) past the Bears (0-5). Edmondson led 46-19 at the half.

Ben Franklin 50, Reginald F. Lewis 30: Emanuel Henriques had 20 points and nine rebounds to lead the visiting Bayhawks (6-2) past the Falcons (3-3). Ben Franklin led 34-19 in the first half.

Broadneck 74, Northeast 57: Logan Vican, Mike Cantrell and Jamar Young all had 12 points as the Bruins (9-2) knocked off the host Eagles (4-5).

Glen Burnie 61, Arundel 56: Kennedy McKissic had 17 points to lead the host Gophers (7-3) to the tight win. Mekhi Simmons added 14 points while Arundel fell to 3-6.

Chesapeake-AA 65, Severna Park 51: Alonzo Wilkes had 16 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks while Russell Tongue had 13 points and four rebounds for the host Cougars. Reed Rebstock added 13 points and three rebounds, Khalil Gary had eight points and four rebounds and Dylan Young added six points and 14 assists for Chesapeake (5-6). Severna Park fell to 2-7.