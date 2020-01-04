Boys basketball
Boys’ Latin 66, No. 3 Mount Saint Joseph 63, OT: Lorenzo Donadio made a halfcourt buzzer-beater to tie the game and send it into overtime. Also, he made a 3-pointer to start the overtime scoring where the Lakers (4-6, 3-2 Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference) never trailed and upset the Gaels (11-4, 5-2). Will Spencer (eight points) made a 3-pointer in overtime and Kendall Walker (16 points) had a layup.
Donadio finished with a game-high 34 points and the score was tied 26-26 at the half. Boys’ Latin coach Cliff Rees credited Donadio’s effort in a win that broke a three-game losing streak.
“It was a back and forth game the whole way. They were up most of the fourth quarter (six points). We got a couple of big buckets and Lorenzo’s half-court shot. Our run in overtime sealed the win. It was by far our best effort of the season to get the win. No question about that."
Mount St. Joseph was coming off a 64-50 win against Mater Academy Charter (Fla.) on Monday in the championship of the Junior Orange Bowl tournament in Miami.
No. 6 Lake Clifton 78, Forest Park 15: Michael Gray III scored 16 points to lead the Lakers (5-3) over the host Foresters (2-5). Lake Clifton led 51-10 in the first half.
No. 8 John Carroll 50, McDonogh 43: Tyson Commander scored 18 points and Cesar Tchilombo had 15 points to lead the visiting Patriots (10-2, 3-0 MIAA A Conference) over the Eagles 99-9, 3-3). The victory extended John Carroll’s winning streak to four games. The loss ended a four-game winning streak by McDonogh. The Patriots travel to No. 3 Mount St. Joseph Sunday at 1:45 p.m.
No. 12 Loyola Blakefield 70, St. Vincent Pallotti 57: Mitch Fischer has 26 points and Cam Smith added 23 to lead the visiting Dons (11-4, 4-2 MIAA A Conference) over the Panthers (7-7, 2-4). Wade Jackson had 15 points and Anthony Blunt and Warren Mouganda had 13 each for Pallotti.
— Craig Clary
No. 14 Century 71, Manchester Valley 54: The Knights (7-1), led by junior guard Noah Riley, took a commanding 24-8 lead at the end of the first quarter and never looked back as they defeated the Mavericks (3-4).
Riley scored 22 points for the Knights — 16 in the first quarter — to help the Knights build their lead. Senior guard Justin Wunder had 16 points and junior guard Colby Owings contributed 14 again the Mavericks.
John Pavlick led with seven rebounds and Spencer Copley had six boards for the Knights.
— Megan Woodward
Ben Franklin 65, Southwestern 44: Khalil Kosh had 26 points and 11 rebounds and Emanuel Henriques had 18 points and nine rebounds to lead the visiting Bayhawks (5-4) past the Sabres (0-6).
Liberty 66, Patapsco 23: Elias Rimel scored 14 points and Peyton Scheufele had 13 points to lead the Lions (5-4) over the host Patriots (3-6). Liberty made five 3-pointers in the first half,
Archbishop Spalding 69, Gerstell Academy 52: Ty Peterson scored 21 points to lead the visiting Cavaliers (8-5, 6-3 MIAA A Conference) past the Falcons (4-11, 0-7).
Westminster 66, Francis Scott Key 41: Chandler Gentzel had 13 points and the Owls (6-3) used tough defense to beat the host Eagles (1-6). Westminster led by 17 points in the first half.
Girls basketball
Severna Park 45, No. 13 Arundel 28: The host Falcons (7-2) went on a 17-0 run in the fourth quarter to beat the Wildcats (5-2). Lena McLaughlin had 15 points for Severna Park.
Westminster 44, Francis Scott Key 35: Lillian Harris scored 26 points to lead the Owls (7-2) past the host Eagles (0-7). Westminster led 23-17 in the first half.
Manchester Valley 33, Century 30: Evan Brandt had 15 points and 12 rebounds, but the Knights (3-6) fell to the Mavericks. Manchester Valley led 20-16 in the first half,
Archbishop Spalding 75, Springdale Prep 55: Kamari Sims scored 27 points and Koi Sims had 21 points and 16 rebounds to lead the host Cavaliers (6-3) past the Lions (3-4).
Meade 64, Chesapeake-AA 41: The visiting Mustangs (5-2) shot 41 percent from the floor, while the Cougars (3-4) committed 35 turnovers in Meade’s victory in Pasadena.
“We play an aggressive style of defense and we work on our transition game daily,” Meade coach Aanika O’Connor said. “We have to be able to take advantage of our aggressiveness by allowing our defense to create offense. Not every offensive possession is perfect, but we’re working on it.”
Chesapeake coach Maria Gray knows there have been some growing pains early this season and is trying to get things corrected now that the new year and county schedule has picked up.
“We’re a young team and that’s been a struggle for growth. That’s something we need to attack and keep working on in practice to reduce the turnovers,” Gray said. “We’re taking ourselves out of the game.”
The Mustangs used a balanced offensive attack and a tenacious transition game to mount a 24-9 first-quarter lead. The guests forced 10 turnovers in the first eight minutes and the scoring was spread around, with Briel Owens scoring seven points, while Zaynah Robinson and Ayanni Brown each posting six points and Jaela Reid adding five points.
— Mike Morea
Kent Island 34, Severn 26: Madison Vernon had 12 points, but the host Admirals (1-11) fell to the Buccaneers (6-2).
Hammond 58, Long Reach 32: The Golden Bears were winning by two points midway through the first quarter when the team’s press defense became more focused. Led by senior Keisean Brown, the Golden Bears went on a 20-2 run over the next eight minutes en route to a 58-32 win.
“It was great to get a lead and not slow down,” said Brown, who led Hammond with 13 points. “We had a couple turnovers in the first quarter, but we just stuck together. We kept the press defense going, and it worked.”
Playing against a young Long Reach team, Brown and the rest of the Golden Bears forced several turnovers in the second period during a 16-0 run.
“Our press was really to our advantage tonight, and that builds to our offensive game,” said Hammond head coach Alexis Briscoe. “We had turnovers that led into fast-break layups.”
— Jacob Calvin Meyer