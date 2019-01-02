Varsity roundup (Jan. 2): Kristen Zaranski leads Mount de Sales past John Carroll in girls basketball

Girls basketball

No. 15 Mount de Sales 61, No. 14 John Carroll 46: Kristen Zaranski scored a game-high 22 points and Abby Kuhn added 17 points as the host Sailors (11-3) beat the Patriots (5-5). Mount de Sales led 32-26 in the first half.

Mount de Sales went 1-for-2 at the BBOWs Holly & Hoops tournament last week upsetting No. 7 Western, 75-47, Thursday before losing, 53-47, to No. 4 Poly on Friday.

Maryvale 55, Towson 32: Molly McAleer scored 19 points to lead the host Lions (7-3) past the Generals (2-3). Towson used a box-and-one to hold Claire Neff to four points, but Maryvale's defense limited the Generals to 13 points in the second half.

Wrestling

Perryville 53, Havre de Grace 30: The visiting Panthers won six bouts in-a-row, from 106-pounds to 138-pounds, to build a lead over the Warriors. Havre de Grace winning wrestlers included: Jesse Fenner (285), Gavin Lloyd (145), Michael Sweigart (160), Ben Long (170) and Christopher Boyd (182).

Boys basketball

Century 66, South Carroll 46: Matt Huber led the host Knights (6-2, 4-0 Carrolll) with 18 points, while Justin Wunder scored 14 and Jacob Diehl had 10. The Cavs fell to 3-5, 1-2, despite 18 points from Dylan Graham. Carson Scott scored 13.