River Hill girls basketball falls to Rockville, 42-40, in state quarterfinals despite 30 points from Anhyia Smith

River Hill has a stellar reputation and a championship banner from the last state basketball tournament in 2019. Rockville has sisters Nia and Naila Newman.
Advantage, Rockville.
The senior guards gave the twelfth-ranked Hawks fits en-route to a 42-40 win in the Class 3A state quarterfinals. The Rams guards sped the Hawks up, leading River Hill (16-2) into ill-advised shots and turnovers.
Rockville (19-4) was led by Nia Newman’s 18 points, while Naila Newman contributed 11.
The win overshadowed an incredible game by River Hill’s Anhyia Smith, as the senior scored 30 of her team’s 42 points. She had all but two of the Hawks’ 12 fourth-quarter points.
Rockville advances to face the Howard-Frederick winner in the state semifinals Tuesday or Wednesday at a site to be determined.
“They got a jump on us in [in the second half],” Smith said. “We were both trying to get the win, but they wanted it more.”
The Rams’ aggressive style lead to early foul problems for River Hill, which impacted Hawks coach Teresa Waters’ ability to use her bench.
River Hill led most of the game, but things began to come apart just after halftime. With the Hawks leading 24-19 at the break, Rockville applied defensive pressure, and the River Hill offense went cold. The only points the Hawks scored in the third quarter came from a pair of Smith free throws.
The Rams weren’t exactly lighting up the scoreboard either, but they did manage to outscore the Hawks 7-2 and tie the game at 26 on a Nia Newman jumper with 2:17 left.
The fourth quarter was all Rockville. With the game tied at 28, the Rams dialed in from long range, getting 3-pointers from Janet Egelebo, Chloe Gromer, Nia Newman and Naila Newman on four consecutive possessions. When the dust cleared, the Rams had gone on a 12-5 run to take a 40-33 lead with 3:45 left.
River Hill went on a 7-2 run to end the game, with Smith scoring all seven points, but her last basket came with seven seconds left and the Hawks simply ran out of time.
“We knew we were in for a battle when we got here, but we just played our game,” Rockville coach Gretchen Gregg said. “We just stuck to our game plan, and it paid off for us in the end.”
Coach Waters said a bad day of practice Friday might have contributed to the Hawks’ woes.
“We had a mediocre practice yesterday, and I think it kind of carrier over today,” she said. “I told them that you can’t turn it on and turn it off when you want to. This was a great example of that. We had a plan in place for how to play them, but we didn’t execute it.”
Waters credited the guard play by Rockville as a major reason for the loss.
“Their guards were excellent,” Waters said. “We knew that coming in, but we still played hesitant, and it cost us.”
Rockville 42, River Hill 40
ROCKVILLE – Na Newman 11, Ni Newman 18, Janet Egelebo 8, Gromer 5. Totals: 14 6-14 42.
Latest High School sports
RIVER HILL – Smith 30, Duffy 6, Watson 2, Shane 2. Totals: 14 7-12 40. Halftime: RH, 24-19.