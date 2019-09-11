River Hill’s Elguera twins hope to cap varsity soccer careers with titles — and celebrate Argentinian style

In her freshman year, the Hawks were loaded with experienced midfielders, so Sophia accepted a spot at right back. In her senior year, she could have asked to move up to midfield, but understands that the team needs her more in the back. So when Song told his players on the first day of training to go to the spots on the field where they wanted to play, she lined up at sweeper, where she’ll be replacing graduated All-Metro selection Danielle Poindexter.