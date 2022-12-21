No. 8 Mercy girls basketball survives late comeback attempt to beat No. 13 River Hill, 49-41

Mercy’s McKenna Carroll felt no pressure at the free-throw line with a minute to go during Tuesday’s game at River Hill on Tuesday. The Magic’s once massive lead had dwindled to just three, but Carroll made sure the Hawks would get no closer as they attempted to complete a comeback.

Carroll sank both of her attempts and Milan Brown had a steal and a layup on the ensuing inbound to lead the visiting No. 8 Magic to a 49-41 victory over No. 13 River Hill.

Advertisement

“I am kind of used to the noise and everybody screaming, so it wasn’t really anything,” Carroll said about the raucous gym as she attempted her free throws. “I think we kind of got tired a little bit and they came back.”

Brown finished with a game-high 16 points and four steals while Maggie Birkle and Carroll had 10 points apiece for the Magic (7-1).

Advertisement

A 3-pointer by Olivia Liszt gave Mercy a 38-10 lead late in the third quarter and it appeared the Magic were going to rout the Hawks.

However, River Hill (4-2) had other ideas.

Mercy, which once led by 28 in the third quarter, got 16 points from Milan Brown, above, to hold off a furious rally by River Hill in a 49-41 road victory on Tuesday. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

The Hawks were consistently getting beaten in transition, so they stopped pressing and pushed all of their players back into a zone. The strategy worked and they began to chip away at the lead thanks to some hot shooting by Taylor Shane, who finished with 13 points.

“They finished on the fastbreaks and free throws,” River Hill coach Teresa Waters said. “Their transition was very quick. We knew they had some high-caliber players. The kids played hard. They needed to play hard for 32 minutes. They played hard for eight. But this game battle-tested us.”

Shane converted back-to-back 3-pointers to open the fourth quarter, cutting Mercy’s lead to 40-28. She scored five more points midway through the period.

Freshman Camille Nesmith also came up big for the Hawks and scored eight of her 14 points in the final quarter. Sophomore Dylan Watson added 10 points.

Brown, however, settled the Magic down running the point, and they made enough key plays down the stretch to emerge victorious.

Taylor Shane had 13 points for River Hill in a 49-41 loss to Mercy on Tuesday. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

“In the early part of the game it was easy because we were up, but they started to come back and it was challenging because of the noise and the atmosphere,” Brown said. “There were a couple of times where I messed up when I usually wouldn’t, but we still came out with the win.”

Advertisement

Mercy moved up to the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference this season after winning the B2 championship last year. The Magic have five returning seniors and relied on that experience in a good test against a top Howard County opponent.

Mercy faces another tough test on Thursday when it hosts No. 2 Poly.

“[River Hill] would not go away,” Magic coach George Panageotou said. “They kept fighting and fighting. We were able to stick it out. These games are so much more valuable than 20 or 30-point blowouts. We learned how to play well and stick together to come out with a win.”

M — Brown 16, Birkle 10, Hazelton 4, Jefferson 2, Carroll 10, Liszt 7. Total: 18, 10-11.

RH — Shane 13, Nesmith 14, Billups 2, Bundy Garcia 2, Watson 10. Total: 15, 8-10