AJ Eyre’s hat trick lifts No. 4 Glenelg field hockey to 5-2 victory over No. 5 River Hill for county title | Howard County sports roundup

With the score tied at halftime of a game that would decide the Howard County field hockey champion, Glenelg sophomore AJ Eyre knew there was no holding back.
“We knew we had to bring the intensity up,” Eyre said. “Whoever scored first would kind of take control.”
Eyre made certain the Gladiators would do just that, scoring three goals in the second half, part of a run in which No. 4 Glenelg scored four straight over the final 30:28 to pull away for a 5-2 win over host No. 5 River Hill.
Glenelg (11-1 overall, 11-1 county), which suffered its only loss to Marriotts Ridge in overtime last month, claimed its first county championship since 2018 and has outscored opponents 33-7 in its past eight games.
Despite a pair of first-half goals from sophomore Ashley Kim, Glenelg trailed for most of the half, but seemed to lift its intensity as the game progressed.
The Hawks took it to Glenelg early, getting six penalty corners in the first four minutes, but connected on none of them.
Junior midfielder Maddie Vasilios scored both of her goals in the first half for River Hill, which held leads of 1-0 and 2-1 before the Gladiators pulled even with just 28 seconds left in the half on Kim’s second goal of the half off a feed from Skyler Rill.
“The first quarter of the game we played very hectic, very bunched,” Gladiators coach Nikki Trunzo said. “But this is a very coachable team. It’s not just a core player. When they work it around and play as a unit and spread the field, they are so very successful, and that’s what they did today.”
River Hill (11-3, 10-2) went the final 32:44 without a goal. Part of that, certainly, was the result of Glenelg’s standout defensive effort, which sought to deny the ball to standouts Vasilios and Puja Nanjappa.
“We knew they had two really strong players... so we knew if we intercepted their passes and took them at the midfield we could take off,” Eyre said.
But part of it also was Glenelg’s speed advantage, along with River Hill’s inability to keep up.
“We definitely made some mistakes. I think we didn’t play bad,” Hawks coach Shelly Chamness said. “I honestly think we need to run a little bit more. Keeping up with that speed for the whole entire 60 minutes ... that’s rough.”
Each team will get a sizable break before the start of regional playoffs Oct. 28.
The state finals are set for Nov. 13 at Washington College in Chestertown. Glenelg will be aiming for its first 2A state title since 2017, and River Hill its first 3A crown since 2010.
Both teams plan to use the break to fine tune their game in anticipation of an expected playoff run.
“Now we’ve kind of got to just let it slip away and focus on the playoffs,” Trunzo said. “That’s where I want to be [Thursday]. We definitely need to pick up the intensity and probably get back to how we were in preseason, developing skills and overall game scheme.”
Glenelg 4, River Hill 2
Goals: G — Eyre 3, A. Kim 2; RH — Vasilios 2.
Assists: G — K. Kim, Henson, Rill; RH — Nanjappa.
Saves: G — DiValentin 6; RH — Baker 13.
Halftime: 2-2.
Records: G 11-1; RH 10-2 county, 11-3 overall.
OTHER FIELD HOCKEY SCORES:
Reservoir 2, Centennial 0
Goals: Re — Sophia Pereria, Riley Malwitz.
Goals: Re — Sarah Weitzman.
Saves: Re — Maggie Frisvold 14, Sophie Chung 1.
Records: Re 3-9; C 3-9.
Wilde Lake 6, Long Reach 3
Records: WL 7-4, 9-4; LR 3-8, 3-9.
GIRLS SOCCER:
Howard 2, Oakland Mills 0
Goals: Ho — Lucy Larson 2.
Assists: Ho — Ciaira Pomeroy-Anderson, Brooke Matney.
Saves: Ansley Glasgow 4, Katherine Marcus 2.
Halftime: 0-0.
Records: Ho 5-6, 6-7; OM 1-10, 2-10
Score at halftime. 0-0
Mt. Hebron 3, Glenelg 0
Goals: MH — McKenna Bishop, Sinclaire Green, Leen Jawhar.
Assists: MH — Green, Lauren Gustafson, Iva Damyanova.
Saves: MH — Emily Canseven 10; G — Bella Buscher 6.
Halftime: 2-0, MH.
Records: MH 10-1, 10-2; G 9-2, 10-2.
BOYS SOCCER:
Oakland Mills 2, Howard 1 (OT)
Goals: OM — N/A; Ho — Will Tom.
Saves: OM — N/A; Ho — Luke Ryerson 2.
Halftime: 1-0, OM.
Regulation: 1-1.
Records: OM 4-6-1, 4-8-2; Ho 6-6.
VOLLEYBALL:
Chapelgate def. Beth Tfiloh — 3-0 [25-23, 26-24, 25-7]
Chapelgate stats: Selah Holland (4 aces, 8 assists, 2 digs), Isabelle Florent (4 kills, 1 ace, 3 digs), Amanda Morse (2 aces, 2 assists, 10 digs, 2 kills), Madison James (1 ace, 6 kills, 2 digs), Grace Salveron (1 ace, 9 assists, 3 digs), Chase Grant (7 kills), Ryann Hines (2 aces, 3 kills, 1 dig).
